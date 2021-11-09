CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rep. Lisa Reynolds makes bid for newly drawn HD 34

By Kelcie Grega
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OwUy_0crI7BdJ00 The freshman legislator and pediatrician says she will move to Washington County, sidestepping a potential primary.

As she described it Monday, Nov. 8, when she announced her plans for 2022, state Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, is running for re-election in the district of her patients.

The pediatrician and freshman state representative from Northwest Portland, who currently represents House District 36, announced on social media Monday that she is running in newly drawn House District 34. That move avoids a Democratic primary matchup with her current legislative neighbor and fellow doctor, Rep. Maxine Dexter, after they were drawn into the same district in September's redistricting.

The newly drawn HD 34 encompasses a large chunk of unincorporated eastern Washington County, including Bethany, Oak Hills, Terra Linda, Cedar Mill and Bonny Slope.

Reynolds noted in her campaign announcement that she has been caring for patients in the area for the last two decades.

"In my exam room, I see what is working and not working for Oregon's children and their families," she said in her announcement. "It's this understanding that informs all that I do as a state representative in Salem.

Reynolds told Pamplin Media Group that being drawn into the same district as Dexter, who she considers a personal friend, prompted her to seek another district in which to run in 2022. That's when it dawned on her to move near her practice and where her patients live: eastern Washington County.

"I am just so grateful that it worked out to be this way, and I think this is actually probably a better fit for me," said Reynolds, who just moved to Oak Hills from Portland's Alphabet District in early November. "I think more people probably know me in House District 34 than know me in my current district."

She doesn't mean as a policymaker, Reynolds clarified — she means as "Dr. Lisa."

As "Dr. Lisa," Reynolds was an advocate for Washington County's recent ban on flavored tobacco products. Reynolds has also worked with the Beaverton School District in the past to advocate for LGBTQ students.

"I've already been kind of doing the work in this district, as a pediatrician," she said. "It just feels like this really nice synergy that I'll be doing the legislative part of it, too, in a year."

Reynolds will have to win her party's nomination and the general election.

She won't face any opposition from the current representative from HD 34. Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, plans to run in House District 27, a more Beaverton-centric district.

Democrats hold a big advantage in HD 34 and other suburban districts on Portland's Westside, where they significantly outnumber Republicans by voter registration. The district Reynolds hopes to represent is not expected to be competitive in the general election.

Reynolds defeated Republican David Ball in the current version of HD 36 by a 66-point margin last November. Helm ran unopposed in the current version of HD 34.

Reynolds has already earned the support of several of her Democratic colleagues, including Dexter, Helm, Rep. Dacia Grayber and Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward.

Reynolds has also received endorsements from several Washington County elected officials, including County Chair Kathryn Harrington of Beaverton, County Commissioner Pam Treece of Portland, and County Commissioner Nafisa Fai of Aloha.

Reynolds likes to apply her science background to her work as a representative and communicator.

??"This is what I do, actually — I take science, and I distill it down, and I explain it to people," she said. "And whether it's talking about an ear infection, or the importance of the MMR vaccine, that's what I do."

Reynolds takes the same approach to social inequities, remarking, "I have realized over the past 10 to 15 years … that the deck is stacked against some people. And until everyone can be whoever they want to be, I'm not going to rest."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Foote, Marquis: Wasco County DA's legal shenanigans are dirty pool

John Foote is the former Clackamas County district attorney. Joshua Marquis is the former Clatsop County district attorney.For our justice system to work, all the parts must do their jobs, honestly and conscientiously. Each must respect the role each plays, prosecutors enforce the law and seek justice and defense attorneys vigorously defend their clients. When that doesn't happen, the system breaks down. Such a disconnect is unfolding in The Dalles. There is plenty of crime in Wasco County, but that is not where recently elected Wasco County District Attorney Matt Ellis is focusing his efforts. Ellis, a former defense attorney...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 11, 2021

The News-Times publishes letters about Betsy Johnson, public education, land use and more.Oregon deserves better than anti-environmentalist Johnson Betsy Johnson has been my Oregon senator for many years. Because I oppose environmental poisoning of our forests with 7 to 8 pounds of toxic herbicides an acre and the use of leaded fuel in private pilot education out of Hillsboro Airport, she has refused to answer my emails, phone calls or see me when I go to the Capitol. She and her husband own the Scappoose airport. Their pro-aviation stance includes encouraging Portland Community College pilot training programs that fly lead...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

COVID-19 recovery slows, but no sign of a new spike

Forecast: Hospitalizations could stay above 400 through Thanksgiving, as infection surge begins to slowOregon's rebound from the delta variant spike in COVID-19 has slowed, with hospitalizations remaining high through February, a new state forecast reported Thursday, Nov. 11. The number of people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 will stay above 400 statewide through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, according to the forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Peter Graven, director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics, said due to the availability of vaccines, Oregon won't experience the kind of surge in infections that swept the state last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forest Grove News Times

Kristof banks $1 million for governor's race

Other candidates raise money, but Yamhill author rakes in money from big, national donorsThe 2022 election campaign received a jolt of political adrenaline on Monday, Nov. 8, as former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof reported over $1 million in contributions for his bid for Oregon governor. The report filed exactly one year before the Nov. 8, 2022, general election catapulted Kristof to the front of the race for campaign dollars. Kristof's "Nick for Oregon" committee raised $1,010,999 from contributions dating to Oct. 15, though he did not announce he was running until Oct. 27. The campaign reported no expenditures....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hills, OR
City
Dexter, OR
City
Bethany, OR
City
Aloha, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Cedar Mill, OR
County
Washington County, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Round 2: Oregon high school state playoffs scores and schedules

Follow the schedule and final scores of the OSAA high school football playoffs.The playoffs in Oregon high school football continue on for all classifications. Head to OSAA's website to see the full brackets from each level and keep an eye here for all the latest scores from across the state. All dates and times are 7 p.m. Nov. 12 unless otherwise noted. CLASS 6A Second round Lake Oswego 35, McNary 14; LO 10-1, McNary 7-4 Jesuit 19, Clackamas 7; Jesuit 10-1, Clackamas 10-2 Sherwood 35, West Salem 27; Sherwood 7-4, West Salem 9-2 Central Catholic 48, Mountainside 17; CC 12-0,...
Forest Grove News Times

Aiosa: To honor Oregon veterans, let's ensure all of them are housed

About 1-in-8 of Multnomah County's houseless residents are veterans. Together, we can help get them what they need.A man, recently separated from his wife and living in his car. A former carnival worker who had almost everything he owned â€“ laptop, wallet, cell phone, birth certificate â€“ stolen from him. A cancer patient who suffered three heart attacks between the ages of 50 and 55. What do all three of these very real people have in common? They're all veterans â€“ and until recently, they've all experienced houselessness in Portland. Houselessness has become one of the biggest challenges...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

A veteran's journey from Tigris and Euphrates to Tualatin Valley

Started by Forest Grove veteran Ben Martin, the Dauntless Veteran Foundation will help veterans get farming loans.Inspired by vines grown by the French Foreign Legion, veterans in Forest Grove are planting opportunities for others after service. Ben Martin, owner of Dauntless Wine Co. in Forest Grove, launched a nonprofit foundation during the pandemic to fund farming experience for veterans transitioning back to the workforce. "The French Foreign Legion has their own chateau in France they built to grow wine and grapes. For me, it was the perfect proof of concept," Martin said. "Through grants and mentoring and work-study programs, we...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Nick Kristof reveals torrid fundraising pace

The former New York Times columnist is raising cash far faster than his Democratic rivals for Oregon governor.It pays to have friends in high places. Just ask Nick Kristof's campaign treasurer. After nearly a month of keeping his fundraising activity private — an option allowed under state law — the former New York Times columnist and Democratic candidate for governor revealed a massive flood of contributions Monday. Kristof has raised more than $1 million in less than a month, a torrid fundraising pace that is more than twice what his main Democratic rivals have raised to date. The list of...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Helm
Forest Grove News Times

Veterans Day ceremony in Cornelius

The city is hosting a ceremony Thursday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at 1251 Baseline St.Cornelius is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park at 1251 Baseline St. The event, which was not held last year, will include the Washington County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard as well as a keynote address from U.S. Air Force veteran and former city councilor Dave Schamp. Meanwhile, on Veterans Day in Forest Grove, the Friends of Historic Forest Grove Museum at 1936 19th Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a display featuring uniforms and other memorabilia from Forest Grove veterans. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cash dash is on for Oregon candidates for governor

A bumper crop of hopefuls is scooping up funds for what is expected to be an expensive race to state's top jobAn old saying is that "money is the mother's milk of politics." If true, Oregon's candidates for governor are using a sippy cup at this point in the 2022 race. As of Monday, Nov. 1, the Oregon secretary of state reports 23 campaign finance committees have been registered for the 2022 race: 12 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Independent and two "non-affiliated." Only one candidate — Republican Bud Pierce — has raised more than $700,000. And half of that is...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove searching for economic development coordinator

Jeff King retired after 16 years in the role. The city government plans to hire a replacement.Forest Grove is searching for a new economic development program coordinator to attract new businesses and assist them in staying. Jeff King retired last month after 16 years with the city. Mayor Pete Truax credited King with endeavors such as bringing in Chaucer Foods, which opened a freeze-dried fruit production facility in Forest Grove in 2015, and Old Trapper Smoked Products, which opened a distribution and office facility in summer 2020. "We're not gangbusters, but we're certainly not behind any of the growth the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Democrats#Republicans#State#House#Democratic#Bonny Slope#Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County district attorney to create bias crime team

The creation of a bias and hate crime team is being funded by a recently awarded federal grant.The Washington County District Attorney's Office has announced plans to launch a multidisciplinary team aimed at combating bias and hate crimes. The team will be created using $300,000 in competitive grant funding recently awarded to the District Attorney's Office, officials said in a statement Monday, Nov. 1. The grant funding comes from the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program, which is administered by the U.S Department of Justice. It comes as incidents of bias and hate crimes are increasing across...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County bans flavored tobacco, vaping products

After weeks of discussion, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted to ban the flavored products.The Washington County Board of Commissioners has voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products countywide. Ordinance 878 was adopted in a 3-2 vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, with Commissioners Jerry Willey and Roy Rogers voting "no." The vote makes Washington County the only county in the state where flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and flavored synthetic nicotine products are prohibited. Additionally, any inhalant delivery system that imparts a flavor is also prohibited. The ordinance doesn't impact non-flavored tobacco and vaping products...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Ex-Rep. Joe Gallegos seeks Senate vacancy

Gallegos, who previously represented House District 30, hopes to be appointed to Chuck Riley's seat.Former state representative Joe Gallegos says he is interested in being considered among a slate of candidates seeking an appointment to an upcoming Senate vacancy. Gallegos confirmed to Pamplin Media Group Thursday, Oct. 28, that he is hoping to be appointed to represent Senate District 15. He announced his intention to be appointed in a post on his personal Facebook page late last month, days after Sen. Chuck Riley announced he would leave the seat a year early in December. Since then, five candidates have said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Nick Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

The former New York Times columnist and Yamhill native has entered the Democratic primary field. Nick Kristof made it official Wednesday morning, Oct. 27: He's running for governor in his home state of Oregon. The former New York Times columnist — who grew up in the Yamhill area, south of...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Forest Grove News Times

State, local governments at loggerheads on opioid settlement

Attorneys representing counties and cities say state government hasn't done enough to include them in the complicated processNegotiations on Oregon's share of a national opioid settlement have reached an impasse, and it could be costly for Oregonians. Lawyers for local governments and Gov. Kate Brown are grappling behind the scenes on funding from a $26 billion national opioid legal settlement that is intended to battle addiction and overdose deaths. Oregon's share — to be paid by three large companies that distributed opioids as well as by the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company — could reach $330 million under the settlement's...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County adds homeless shelter capacity

The county has 187 units this winter across both large congregate settings and motel rooms.Washington County has increased capacity across its network of homeless shelters ahead of the winter cold. Service network administrator Alex Devin said the county has 187 units this winter at both large congregate settings and motels. The county had been aiming to offer 150 before an extension of federal funding for motel vouchers added capacity. Access to those units starts Nov. 10. "Last year was the first year they actually started expanding winter shelters beyond churches multiple nights a week. There wasn't really funding for winter shelters...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

EDITORIAL: Johnson's bid for governor could be good for Oregon

Democratic lawmaker, running as an independent, will likely appeal to voters tired of hyper partisanship Two years ago, when state Sen. Betsy Johnson dropped a 19-page amendment to gut her fellow Democrats' cap-and-trade bill, veteran Oregonian business reporter Ted Sickinger aptly described it as a last-minute political "bomb." Last week, the Scappoose lawmaker, who's in served in the Legislature for 20 years, was at it again, dusting off her detonator and announcing she will run for governor next year, as an independent. This is not an endorsement. We applaud her decision. Here's why: Political moderation and compromise have fallen out...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

McLeod-Skinner launches primary bid for Schrader's seat in Congress

New congressional districts could mean a crowded and expensive race for at least a couple of regionsJamie McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat from Crooked River Ranch, has filed to run for Congress next year against incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby. McLeod-Skinner, who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and Oregon Secretary of State in 2020, filed a statement of candidacy on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the Federal Election Commission. The filing also created a Jamie For Oregon political action committee to raise and spend funds for a 2022 campaign for the 5th Congressional District race. McLeod-Skinner's filing is the first open...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
67
Followers
780
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy