Nick Kristof reveals torrid fundraising pace

The former New York Times columnist is raising cash far faster than his Democratic rivals for Oregon governor.

It pays to have friends in high places. Just ask Nick Kristof's campaign treasurer.

After nearly a month of keeping his fundraising activity private — an option allowed under state law — the former New York Times columnist and Democratic candidate for governor revealed a massive flood of contributions Monday. Kristof has raised more than $1 million in less than a month, a torrid fundraising pace that is more than twice what his main Democratic rivals have raised to date.

The list of contributions his campaign filed with the Secretary of State includes donors from around the country, with more than half of 408 individual entries listing contributors from outside of Oregon.

Kristof's campaign suggested that number belied the number of small donors who have given less than $100 to the campaign. Such contributions are reported in lump sums, rather than individually. According to the campaign, 2,522 Oregonians in every county except Sherman County have contributed to the effort so far.

