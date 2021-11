GOOD Morning Wilton sat down with Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice for a video Q&A. In the interview, she outlined her priorities for the next year. “The first priority is infrastructure. Then equally as important is all of this potential development activity that may happen in town. Then the other, of course, is we’re looking to have a special town meeting in January for the police project,” she said adding that the budget process beginning in January will also be a primary focus through the Annual Town Meeting in May.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO