Tickets Are Already On Sale For A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace, Coming To Texas In January

The highly anticipated A Wizard’s Christmas dinner and marketplace is coming to Houston in January, and it’s the perfect way to end the holiday season. A Harry Potter -inspired Christmas dinner right here in Texas, the event features a four-course meal in a room decorated to look just like the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Guests will also enjoy a magical marketplace, photo ops, and themed cocktails like butterbeer.

Step through Platform 9 3/4 and into the world of witchcraft and wizardry at A Wizard's Christmas. This immersive dinner and marketplace experience is coming to Texas in January 2022.

Upon entering the Great Hall, you'll feel as if you're attending the annual Yule feast at Hogwarts.

The four-course dinner includes salad, roasted drumsticks, pulled beef brisket, and butterbeer cake for dessert. Guests will also enjoy sides like smashed potatoes and in-season vegetables.

Before and after dinner, stroll through the Magical Marketplace. Here, you'll find official Harry Potter apparel, wands, candy, and other items, plus a wide selection of holiday gifts.

Upgrade to a VIP ticket for special perks, including a meet-and-great with live animals (like snowy owls!) and private photo-ops with iconic characters from the series.

There will also be an on-site bar with specialty beverages like butterbeer, plus a variety of wine and beer options.

The event will take place Friday-Sunday, January 6-8 at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston.The table is ornately decorated with fresh fruit, seasonal greenery, and candles, creating a magical ambiance sure to enchant guests young and old.Separate kids' and vegan menus are offered, and add-ons such as to-go dessert boxes and cheese plates can be purchased during the meal. While you eat, make sure to direct your attention towards the stage for a performance of magical proportions! A Wizard's Christmas takes the phrase "dinner and a show" to a whole new level.Most items range from $20-$50, and guests may enter the marketplace up to one hour before their dinner reservation.Tickets start at $119.99 per person for the dinner and marketplace experience, or just $5 for the marketplace alone.Non-alcoholic drinks start at $5, while alcoholic beverages start at $8. If you're just interested in the bar and marketplace, consider attending the Brewfest Experience from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 instead of the dinner. Tickets are just $64.99 per person, and the event includes admission to the Magical Marketplace and Great Hall, plus live music, photo-ops, and - of course - the bar. Sip your drink and do a little sightseeing for a truly spellbinding evening!

Visit the A Wizard’s Christmas website or Facebook page for more information, such as event hours and a detailed breakdown of ticket prices, or to reserve your spot.

Have you ever attended A Wizard’s Christmas? If so, we’d love to hear all the details of your experience! Tell us in the comments section below. Check out our previous article for another opportunity to enter the wizarding world in Texas!

