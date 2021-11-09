ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tickets Are Already On Sale For A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace, Coming To Texas In January

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 8 days ago

The highly anticipated A Wizard’s Christmas dinner and marketplace is coming to Houston in January, and it’s the perfect way to end the holiday season. A Harry Potter -inspired Christmas dinner right here in Texas, the event features a four-course meal in a room decorated to look just like the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Guests will also enjoy a magical marketplace, photo ops, and themed cocktails like butterbeer.

If you want more Texas restaurants, make sure to click here and sign up for our weekly dining newsletter. Every Thursday, a new eatery to try in the Lone Star State will be delivered straight to your email. Yum!

Step through Platform 9 3/4 and into the world of witchcraft and wizardry at A Wizard's Christmas. This immersive dinner and marketplace experience is coming to Texas in January 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCwKL_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
The event will take place Friday-Sunday, January 6-8 at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston.

Upon entering the Great Hall, you'll feel as if you're attending the annual Yule feast at Hogwarts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct6k5_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
The table is ornately decorated with fresh fruit, seasonal greenery, and candles, creating a magical ambiance sure to enchant guests young and old.

The four-course dinner includes salad, roasted drumsticks, pulled beef brisket, and butterbeer cake for dessert. Guests will also enjoy sides like smashed potatoes and in-season vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkw0v_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
Separate kids' and vegan menus are offered, and add-ons such as to-go dessert boxes and cheese plates can be purchased during the meal. While you eat, make sure to direct your attention towards the stage for a performance of magical proportions! A Wizard's Christmas takes the phrase "dinner and a show" to a whole new level.

Before and after dinner, stroll through the Magical Marketplace. Here, you'll find official Harry Potter apparel, wands, candy, and other items, plus a wide selection of holiday gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewhg2_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
Most items range from $20-$50, and guests may enter the marketplace up to one hour before their dinner reservation.

Upgrade to a VIP ticket for special perks, including a meet-and-great with live animals (like snowy owls!) and private photo-ops with iconic characters from the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynDqv_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
Tickets start at $119.99 per person for the dinner and marketplace experience, or just $5 for the marketplace alone.

There will also be an on-site bar with specialty beverages like butterbeer, plus a variety of wine and beer options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491Zlg_0crI4sFp00
Facebook/A Wizards Christmas
Non-alcoholic drinks start at $5, while alcoholic beverages start at $8. If you're just interested in the bar and marketplace, consider attending the Brewfest Experience from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 6 instead of the dinner. Tickets are just $64.99 per person, and the event includes admission to the Magical Marketplace and Great Hall, plus live music, photo-ops, and - of course - the bar. Sip your drink and do a little sightseeing for a truly spellbinding evening!

Visit the A Wizard’s Christmas website or Facebook page for more information, such as event hours and a detailed breakdown of ticket prices, or to reserve your spot.

Have you ever attended A Wizard’s Christmas? If so, we’d love to hear all the details of your experience! Tell us in the comments section below. Check out our previous article for another opportunity to enter the wizarding world in Texas!

The post Tickets Are Already On Sale For A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace, Coming To Texas In January appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Texas

The Larger-Than-Life Radiance! Holiday Light Spectacular Is Returning To Texas This Winter

Enjoy millions of dazzling Christmas lights from the comfort of your own vehicle this season at Radiance! With four locations across North Texas, the spectacle boasts countless displays synced to upbeat, festive Christmas tunes. It’s easily one of the best drive-thru Christmas light shows in Texas! All four Radiance! locations are open through at least […] The post The Larger-Than-Life Radiance! Holiday Light Spectacular Is Returning To Texas This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Walk Through A Tunnel Of Over 100,000 Lights This Holiday Season At The San Antonio Botanical Garden In Texas

If you’re busy planning your holiday season itinerary, make sure it includes the San Antonio Botanical Garden. This year, the garden is hosting Lightscape, a magical event featuring all sorts of dazzling displays. One of them is a tunnel with more than 100,000 shimmering lights, and it promises to be an enchanting experience for kids one to 91. Here’s what to expect at this Christmas lights event at San Antonio Botanical Garden:
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Texas Christmas Display That’s Been Named Among The Most Beautiful In The World

A state as big as Texas is blessed with thousands of opportunities to see Christmas lights. From our biggest cities to our tiniest towns, holiday cheer spreads like wildfire across the entire state. Gaylord Texan Resort receives accolades each year for its spectacular displays, some even ranking its lights and decorations among the world’s most […] The post The Texas Christmas Display That’s Been Named Among The Most Beautiful In The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Gruene, Texas Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

If you’ve called Texas home for any significant length of time, then you know the heart and soul of our state can be found in its smallest towns. According to HGTV, Gruene is one of the most charming small towns to visit in America, and we couldn’t agree more. From the oldest dance hall in Texas to the pristine Guadalupe River, Gruene has so much to offer. Let’s take a trip, shall we?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Government
Only In Texas

12 Christmas Light Displays In Texas That Are Pure Magic

The holidays come but once a year, and my, are they a special time here in Texas. Forget the snow and cold; we’ll take sun and mild temperatures any day, because no state does the holidays better than the Lone Star State! As the old saying goes, Everything is bigger in Texas – and you […] The post 12 Christmas Light Displays In Texas That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Stuff Your Face And Eat All You Can At The Salt Lick BBQ In Texas

Barbecue is an integral part of the Southern food pyramid, and The Salt Lick is arguably the most iconic joint in the Lone Star State. Most people don’t know this, but the legendary Texas eatery has an all-you-can-eat barbecue option that lets you stuff your face ’til your heart (and stomach) are content. Who’s hungry? […] The post Stuff Your Face And Eat All You Can At The Salt Lick BBQ In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Surf Your Way Into The Holiday Season At This Christmas Tiki Bar In Texas

This year, Santa has decided to skip Christmas and jet off to a tropical paradise instead. Luckily, that island happens to be right here in Texas! Renowned cocktail personality Jeff “Beachbum” Berry and award-winning bartender Brad Smith have joined forces to create Sippin’ Santa. This seasonal pop-up – a companion to the ever-popular Miracle – features a combination of holiday and island décor, and it’s coming to four bars in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner#Holiday Season#Wizards#Food Drink#Bayou Place
Only In Texas

The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You Chills

You’ve probably seen the sign for this creek a million times while traveling on I-10, and you’ve probably found the name quite amusing. Well, we’re telling you right now that what you passed wasn’t just a body of water given a strange name because someone was bored; in fact, it has a sinister backstory that […] The post The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You Chills appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Spend The Day Exploring These Three Suspension Bridges In Texas

There’s something so magical about crossing a historic bridge, and Texas is absolutely chock-full of them. Three of the last remaining suspension bridges in the state — the Waco Suspension Bridge, Regency Suspension Bridge, and Beveridge Bridge — are located within a two hour radius, making for a day trip packed with local history — and scenic beauty.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

There’s A Vintage Toy Museum In Texas And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

What was your favorite game or toy as a kid? Perhaps you liked to play with dolls or action figures, or maybe you stayed up well past your bedtime diving into the world of Donkey Kong on your Gameboy. Either way, vintage toys and games of all varieties have an eternal home in the Texas Toy Museum. Boasting over 20,000 retro gaming systems, toy cars, figurines, and so much more, this museum is fun for all ages.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Texas

A Massive Texas Grocery Store With Its Own Food Court, Harvest Market Is Pure Foodie Heaven

Have you ever heard the saying “don’t go to the grocery store hungry?” It’s solid advice; spending hours looking at nothing but food tends to work up an appetite! Harvest Market is one grocery store in Texas, however, where coming on an empty stomach is encouraged. Why? There’s a massive food court inside! Do your […] The post A Massive Texas Grocery Store With Its Own Food Court, Harvest Market Is Pure Foodie Heaven appeared first on Only In Your State.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Only In Texas

The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Texas That’s Nothing Short Of Magical

We’ve written about the best Christmas lights and towns to visit during the holiday season in the past. But then we thought a road trip to see several Christmas lights in Texas would be a great idea. From strolling down the River Walk and admiring the vibrant lights to driving through neighborhoods ablaze with the […] The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Texas That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

You’ll Have A Front Row View Of The Texas Lost Pines In These Cozy Cabins At Bastrop State Park

Do you like visiting new areas of Texas’ natural beauty, but hate sleeping on the ground? Consider a stay among the Lost Pines in Bastrop State Park’s historic cabins. Built in the 1930s, they’re a beautiful part of a great possible trip. Whether it’s a weekend or more, there is no better way to experience what this state park has to offer. Bucket list time!
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic East Texas Town

Texas may not experience fall foliage quite as brilliant as, say, the Northeast, but that doesn’t stop us from enjoying the season to the fullest. Big cities and small towns alike go all-out for autumn, and Palestine is no exception. Nestled deep in the Piney Woods of eastern Texas, this historic town is such a […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic East Texas Town appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Classic Southern Comfort Food Is On The Menu At Sweet Boy’s, A Charming Diner In Small-Town Texas

Next time you’re craving some good old-fashioned Southern comfort food, mosey on over to the small Texas town of Bowie. There, you’ll find Sweet Boy’s Diner, an institution in Texas that’s known for hearty, home-cooked meals. From hand-breaded chicken-fried steak to pies baked fresh each morning, this quaint little restaurant dishes out traditional Texas fare […] The post Classic Southern Comfort Food Is On The Menu At Sweet Boy’s, A Charming Diner In Small-Town Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park In Texas

We all need the occasional respite from our chaotic daily lives, and there’s a place in the heart of Uptown Houston that offers just that. Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park is one of the city’s most iconic destinations, but most people only pay attention to the landmark that takes center stage: a man-made waterfall that towers at an impressive height of 64 feet. On either side of the falls, paved walkways are lined with majestic oak trees whose canopies form tunnels that are absolutely magical to walk through. You definitely won’t feel like you’re in one of the most bustling business districts in the nation when you walk through this tunnel of trees in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Play A Life-Size Game Of Halloween-Themed Monopoly In Houston, Texas This October

If your October itinerary could use some new additions, look no further than Houstonopoly. This life-size board game is a riff on the classic Monopoly, with iconic Space City landmarks as the properties. For Halloween, the game has been given a haunted makeover, and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have the most fangtastic […] The post Play A Life-Size Game Of Halloween-Themed Monopoly In Houston, Texas This October appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Texas Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Texas may not have a large Amish population, but you’d be none the wiser after visiting the Amish Market in Fredericksburg. A longstanding family business, the market offers a vast array of homemade Amish and Mennonite goods, including jams and jellies, pickled vegetables, roll butter, fried pies, and even handcrafted furniture. You’ll have a hard […] The post The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Texas Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Only In Texas

3K+
Followers
621
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Texas is for people who LOVE the Lone Star State. We publish one Texas article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy