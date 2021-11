Following is the Saline County Health Department update for Friday. There have been 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported since our last update on Wednesday, and the Saline County Health Department is currently monitoring 482 patients who are currently dealing with issues related to COVID-19. In total, 8861 individual cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Health Department, and at least 8211 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO