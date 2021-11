Dear Neil: This Arizona ash was planted 21 years ago in memory of our son. He was a baseball player and umpire. Last February just about killed it. I had an arborist work with it in the spring, and more recently. I was told to trim the tree back this fall, but my tree trimmer told me not to do it until midwinter. What should I do? This tree is very special to us.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO