Rhiannon Giddens, Lumineers join 'Event for the Environment'

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube

Black Pumas Jack Johnson Ben Harper the Lumineers, Rhiannon Giddens, Cat Stevens, Taj Mahal and Rosanne Cash are among the musicians that have signed on for “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment ” organizers said on Tuesday.

The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. The concert will be shown on Playing for Change's YouTube channel on Dec. 15 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the event will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund.

The concert is a sequel of sorts to a 2020 event that raised more than $1 million for social justice causes.

Other participating artists include Keb' Mo', Mickey Hart, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Sara Bareilles, Slash, the Pocket Queen and Giovanni Hidalgo. More participants will be announced.

wwnytv.com

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi in Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 pm Hosmer Hall @ SUNY Potsdam. The acclaimed musician Rhiannon Giddens uses her art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about our present. A MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient, Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, and she has been nominated for six additional Grammys for her work as a soloist and collaborator. She was most recently nominated for her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, there is no Other (2019). Giddens’s latest album, They’re Calling Me Home, is a twelve-track album, recorded with Turrisi in Ireland during the recent lockdown; it speaks of the longing for the comfort of home as well as the metaphorical “call home” of death, which has been a tragic reality for so many during the COVID-19 crisis.
North Country Public Radio

Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens: "Right after food... let’s start making music"

To hear multi-instrumentalist and singer Rhiannon Giddens is to feel the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. Her artistry is legendary: she's a trained opera singer, an award winning fiddler and banjo player, and a jazz performer. She's a restless explorer of the world's musical traditions and her music, no matter what genre it is, touches the place in us where we are most human.
wamc.org

Rhiannon Giddens on lockdown, laments, and language

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6. Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate...
abc17news.com

Lumineers, Ben Harper join benefit for environmental efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of musical artists have been tapped for an online concert next month to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper. The “Peace Through Music” event is being run by the organization Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund. It will be shown on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15. Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the concert will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund. It is modeled after a similar 2020 concert that raised money for social justice causes.
greensboro.com

Rhiannon Giddens records 'Before the Deluge' with Renée Fleming, Alison Krauss

GREENSBORO — Opera star Renée Fleming has released a new recording with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss, and city native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens. As the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, reaches its conclusion, the trio on Friday released a new cover of Jackson Browne’s environmental anthem, "Before the Deluge."
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
