CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake Breaks His Silence On Tragic Astroworld Festival Incident

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhQca_0crI3SFa00

Photo: Getty Images

It's been a heavy week for all parties involved in the fatal Astroworld Festival crush incident that took place over the weekend. The show's creator, Travis Scott issued a statement shortly after day two of his hometown festival was cancelled, now Drake -- who was performing with Scott as the crowd of 50,000 began to rush toward stage, leaving eight people dead and several people injured.

The Certified Lover Boy took to Instagram to speak out on the tragic situation, writing:

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

On Monday, both Drake and Travis Scott were hit with lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy , with concertgoers claiming that Scott “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events”, and “defendants knew or should have known of [Scott’s] prior conduct” while his fellow "Sicko Mode" star is being accused of contributing to causing the surge towards the stage.

The 6 God and Houston rapper aren't the only stars to speak out following Astroworld weekend. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have all posted statements to their social media pages.

Drake's frenemy, Kanye West even dedicated his recent Sunday Service ceremony to the victims and families who lost loved ones at the show.

Houston Police chief Troy Finner says authorities in Texas launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy, involving homicide and narcotics detectives.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
The Independent

Astroworld Festival: Kylie Jenner under fire for social media post showing ambulance trying to reach victims

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and beauty mogul, has come under fire for posting an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the massive Astroworld crowd, after authorities confirmed at least eight people were killed in a crush of chaos at the music festival overnight.Jenner, who is expecting a second child with rapper Travis Scott, was at the concert along with the celebrity couple’s first child, Stormi. Jenner posted the video to her 280 million Instagram followers on Friday evening, showing an ambulance attempting to part the crowd at the Houston-based music festival. The footage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Roddy Ricch Pledges Astroworld Earnings to Festival Victims’ Families; Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to ‘Loved Ones’

Roddy Ricch has pledged his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival to the families of those involved in “the incident” that left eight concertgoers dead on Friday evening. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston” Ricch requested that families of those involved in the tragedy contact Shawn Holiday, a member of his management team. Holiday served as the co-head of urban music at Columbia Records. He is also part of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Criminal Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
hazard-herald.com

Kylie and Kendall Jenner escape injury at Astroworld Festival

Kylie and Kendall Jenner escaped Astroworld Festival without suffering any injuries. The 24-year-old make-up mogul and Kendall, 26, both attended the festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday (11.05.21) - when at least eight people died after a crowd surge - but the sisters both managed to avoid injury at NRG Park.
HOUSTON, TX
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy