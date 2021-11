Varsity Football will take on Greenville this Friday in Round 2 of the playoffs. The game will be at Memorial with kickoff set for 7:30pm, and tickets will be available online starting at noon on Wednesday 11/10. Tickets are available online only and will not be sold at the gate. Booster Club passes are not valid for playoff games. Please note that there is a mask policy and clear bag policy in place.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO