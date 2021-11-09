Sen. Scott Explains Why He Voted Against Infrastructure Bill

Photo: Getty Images

Senator Rick Scott hosted a roundtable on supply chain issues at the Port of Palm Beach on Monday.

He touted investments made while he was governor, to help keep the supply chain moving and provide high-paying jobs, but a CBS 12 reporter asked Scott why he voted no on the just passed infrastructure bill in Congress.

"Because I would vote for infrastructure. That bill wasn't infrastructure. Here's infrastructure...roads, bridges, airports and seaports."

The senator says only half of the package covered actual infrastructure and that the Congressional Budget Office advised the bill would bring with it a quarter-trillion dollars deficit.

