Palm Beach, FL

Sen. Scott Explains Why He Voted Against Infrastructure Bill

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gth5A_0crI3CNC00
Senator Rick Scott hosted a roundtable on supply chain issues at the Port of Palm Beach on Monday.

He touted investments made while he was governor, to help keep the supply chain moving and provide high-paying jobs, but a CBS 12 reporter asked Scott why he voted no on the just passed infrastructure bill in Congress.

"Because I would vote for infrastructure. That bill wasn't infrastructure. Here's infrastructure...roads, bridges, airports and seaports."

The senator says only half of the package covered actual infrastructure and that the Congressional Budget Office advised the bill would bring with it a quarter-trillion dollars deficit.

Click Here for more coverage on Sen. Scott's visit to the Port of Palm Beach.

Comments / 27

Thomas Smith
3d ago

Obviously You are to Young to Remember The Obama/Biden Administration's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. $831,000,000,000 for 5 Million Shovel Ready Jobs and Infrastructure Improvements. That Produced No Jobs or Infrastructure Improvements. The Money was Funneled to Labor and Teacher's Unions to Prop Up Their Failing Retirement Funds. He Remembers the Lies Then and Recognizes the Lies Now. The Only Difference is this time it's going to Fake Human Climate Change.

Reply(6)
9
VikingForLife
3d ago

Easy. He doesn't care about America. It's all about obstruction unless a republican is in power, right, Scott? Who cares about infrastructure? Who cares about anyone but you?

Reply(4)
10
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy