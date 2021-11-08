Missoula Man Assaulted His Sister Again, Nearly One Year Later

For those of us who ride our bikes, or have loved ones who ride bikes around Missoula, this is our worst fear. You've seen it time and time again, and it really explodes my blood pressure when drivers do this in crowded school zones. A line of cars in one lane will be stopped for pedestrian traffic when a driver in that lane will become impatient and pop into the other lane to pass. Or, a driver already in the other lane will speed past the stopped drivers and nearly hit school kids crossing the road. Do these drivers think drivers are stopped for no reason!? Texting and driving will get the blame in many of these incidents, but honestly, even without the phone, too many drivers are not paying attention to the big picture around them.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO