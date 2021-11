A hands-on class offered by Midland Public Schools (MPS) is teaching students practical skills while opening up career options for the future. The Building Trades class takes place at the building site every weekday afternoon. While in class, students get the chance to experience the process of building a house from the ground up and learn the various stages of construction. Participants use a range of tools to build walls, roof beams, and interior components, braving the weather while other MPS students sit in the classroom.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO