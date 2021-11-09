CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

T-Mobile OnePlus 8 now on sale at $299

tmonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile customers can now get the OnePlus 8 for $299. This is a huge discount for a device that was released just a year ago. As revealed by 9to5Toys, the device is locked to T-Mobile customers....

www.tmonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Oneplus 8#Amoled
Phone Arena

Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000

Starting tomorrow, October 22nd, T-Mobile is making it easier for Verizon and AT&T customers to switch to the nation's second-largest carrier. T-Mobile, considered the early 5G leader in the states, says that it wants consumers to access the 5G service that they deserve. So beginning on Friday, Verizon and AT&T subscribers can switch to T-Mobile, bring their current handset, and have it paid off up to $1,000 via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
wfla.com

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
SamMobile

T-Mobile will buy these Galaxy phones for you just for switching networks

T-Mobile announced a new limited-time campaign today, wherein it’s willing to pay off the Samsung smartphone you bought from another carrier if you decide to switch networks. T-Mobile will cover your current device payment plan with a virtual prepaid card worth up to $1,000 if you switch networks, and the offer is available for up to 5 lines.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Android Central

T-Mobile and Sprint customers get a free year of Paramount Plus streaming

T-Mobile is giving its customers a year of Paramount Plus Essential free starting Tuesday, November 9, 2021. All T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers get this offer as well as Home Internet subscribers. New and current customers can get this deal as well as existing Paramount Plus subscribers. T-Mobile has revealed...
NFL
Phone Arena

T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers

T-Mobile announced today that starting on November 5th, two exclusive smartwatches will be available for new and existing subscribers. And both can be had for the low, low price of free. The two timepieces are the SyncUP KIDS watch and the Timex FamilyConnect SENIOR. The SyncUP KIDS watch has features...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The latest T-Mobile perk is a free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile has recently been all about offering its customers cool perks, either physical ones through T-Mobile Tuesdays or virtual perks like free Apple TV+ or Netflix. The company will even pay off your phone if you're on another carrier. This new perk, though, might be especially interesting if you like watching free movies and TV series, as T-Mobile has announced it will be offering a whole year of Paramount+.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Mint Mobile vs T-Mobile: which carrier is best for you?

Mint Mobile vs T-Mobile is a question that's no doubt in the minds of many a cell phone user over the past few months, given the incredibly high-profile ads campaign of the former. Both being on the same network makes them directly cross-compatible too - which begs the question, which one's best for you?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile further expands its already impressive arsenal of streaming freebies

The uncontested US wireless value champion is never one to rest on its laurels, instead constantly looking (and generally finding) cool new ways to keep current subscribers happy while adding more and more customers dissatisfied with the quality/price ratio of Verizon and AT&T's devices and plans. Hot on the heels...
NFL
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 leads early Best Buy Black Friday deals starting today

All the buzz of yesterday’s Apple Mac event and today’s Google Pixel launch might fall a little bit flat if you’re a Samsung fan. While there is an Unpacked 2 event set for Wednesday, we’re not expecting any major new announcements aside from some fun color customization options. In the meantime, a big highlight of today is Best Buy’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, knocking $150 off an unlocked model of your choice.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy