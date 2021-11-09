CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Latest bowl projections for Kentucky after three straight losses

By Chris Fisher
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, Kentucky has now dropped three straight games for the first time since 2019. The Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 SEC), who fell...

247Sports

247Sports

