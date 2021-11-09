CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Release Window Revealed

By Jake Vyper
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Yu Yu Hakusho is coming but fans will have to wait a little longer. Netflix continues its big plans to bring some of the most popular anime franchises to life with fresh live-action adaptations, with Cowboy Bebop releasing later this month, and the company working to make live-action versions of...

