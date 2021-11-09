Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Release Window Revealed

The French luxury house Balmain is headed to the Wild West for its latest capsule collection made in conjunction with the new Netflix film The Harder They Fall. The streaming platform's highly-stylized Western about rival gangs of Black cowboys is getting an equally stylish clothing line to go with it, featuring fringe-heavy looks inspired by the film's costumes. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing even designed a few of the looks on screen that were integrated into the costumes created especially for the movie by costume designer Antoinette Messam. With the brand's capsule collection — being released in tandem with the film on November 3 — Rousteing is now bringing a few of those pieces to the public, offering cowboy-inspired men's and women's ready-to-wear looks as well as accessories. Balmain is billing this as Netflix's “first luxury fashion collaboration,” however, the media company previously worked with Halston earlier this year on ten evening wear looks released in conjunction with their mini-series on the designer.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO