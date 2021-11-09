How to watch Michigan State’s season opener vs. No. 3 Kansas

The 2021-22 NCAA college basketball season officially tips off on Tuesday and it should be a fun season if you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans. As you can see below, the Wolverines start off at No. 6 in the poll, while the Spartans are not ranked at all in the Top 25 (They do come in at No. 26)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO