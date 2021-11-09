CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

How to watch Michigan State’s season opener vs. No. 3 Kansas

By W.G. Brady
Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans will tip off their 2021-22 season on Tuesday night when they take on No. 3 Kansas at the State Farm...

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State vs. Maryland ‘Off the Grid’ hype video

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss at Purdue when they host Maryland in East Lansing. The bad news is that the Spartans lost to Purdue but the good news is they still control their own destiny when it comes to the Big Ten East title, the Big Ten Championship, and even the College Football Playoff.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan fan releases hilarious video of Jim Harbaugh ‘prepping’ Cade McNamara for Penn State game

On Saturday at noon, No. 6 Michigan will be in Happy Valley to take on a Penn State team that is much better than their current record indicates. Just moments ago, Michigan fan Swanky Wolverine on Twitter released a hilarious spoof video showing Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh prepping QB Cade McNamara for their game against the Nittany Lions.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan drops gloves with Michigan State at Joe Louis Arena [Video]

It happened on February 16, 1991. A bench-clearing brawl ensued at Joe Louis Arena between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. Benches cleared, multiple fights scattered throughout, and even the goalies duked it out at the end of the first period. A total of 39 penalty minutes were handed out. Michigan State went on to win the game 6-2. Here are highlights from that brawl.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham makes kids day, despite security stepping in

Here is a nice little Cade Cunningham story via Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Prior to Friday night’s game, Cunningham was sitting on the Detroit Pistons bench when a mom and her kid, who was wearing a Cunningham jersey, approached from behind and asked him for something. At that point, security “freaked out” and pushed them back. (Note: They were doing their job)
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Week 10 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 10 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. Here are the coverage maps for Nov. 11 – Nov. 15:. NATIONAL BROADCASTS. Thursday Night: Baltimore @ Miami (FOX/NFLN)
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release final Week 10 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Pennsylvania where they will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Week 10 Injury Report. PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status. Austin SeibertKright hipLPLPNPout. Jamaal WilliamsRBthighNPNPNPout.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans have some must-see TV on Thursday night

Detroit Lions fans are going to have some must-see TV on Thursday night and it has nothing to do with tonight’s NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. Instead, Lions fans are going to want to tune in for tonight’s game between North Carolina and Pittsburgh as the game features two of the top QB prospects in the nation.
NFL
