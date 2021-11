Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino through illness.The in-form West Ham midfielder’s unavailability is a significant blow to Gareth Southgate as his side seek to book their place next year’s Qatar finals, having already seen Marcus Rashford pull out through illness earlier this week.Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are also yet to join up with the rest of the England set-up. Shaw is following concussion protocols while Mount is recovering from dental surgery.Despite the Rice’s withdrawal, there are currently no plans to replace the 22-year-old in the...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO