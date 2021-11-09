CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Another assault on jail officer in North Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For the second time in two weeks, an officer has been assaulted by an inmate at the jail in North Carolina’s largest city, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office said shortly after midnight Monday, an officer saw several inmates playing cards during a housing unit tour and told them to stop and return to their cells, The Charlotte Observer reported.

One inmate threatened the officer, leading four other inmates to crowd around the lone officer, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer radioed for help, but another inmate threatened the officer, leading the officer to hit one of the inmates and sparking a fight, according to the sheriff’s office. Two jail officers responded to the officer’s radio call, but when they arrived, the inmates dispersed.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and released, the sheriff’s office said. All involved inmates have been identified and the sheriff’s office expects to seek criminal charges against those responsible.

Last week, three jail officers were assaulted by an inmate wielding what was described as “homemade weapons.” One officer was stabbed, while the other two suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him. They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two police, authorities said. Abdus Samad Khan, Bajur District police chief, said the two constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in the bombing was under way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With AP photos shot 11/3 of David Hogg outside SCOTUS, plus file photos of Corin, Eastmond and 2018 DC rally. FLRB301-308 on hold in NY. When the shooter in the 2018 Parkland school massacre finally pleaded guilty last month, it briefly revived attention and donations for the anti-gun violence March For Our Lives student movement birthed by the tragedy.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

646K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy