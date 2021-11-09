SpaceX astronauts splash down to Earth safely after six months on board ISS

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Two days after a four-member crew of astronauts returned to Earth following a six-month deployment to the International Space Station, Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched another crew Wednesday to the orbiting outpost.
The members of Crew-3 — the third official group of astronauts launched by SpaceX under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program — took flight at 6:03 p.m. California time from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
The crew was launched in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, powered into space by a Falcon 9 rocket. After the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, landing on the SpaceX droneship...
Comments / 0