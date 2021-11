Hacking group fail0verflow appears to have overcome a major hurdle in the pursuit of jailbreaking the PS5. In a pair of tweets today, the group says that they’ve gotten “all (symmetric) ps5[sic] root keys,” along with a screenshot for proof. “They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough,” one tweet continues. This is a big step towards hackers being able to decrypt access to the PS5 firmware and begin efforts to run custom code and firmware—or in other words, jailbreak the PS5. This doesn’t mean that the PS5 is entirely compromised just yet, but the root keys will allow them to explore the PS5’s firmware for vulnerabilities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO