Third Monday Trade Days, located at 4550 W. University Drive, McKinney, is set to permanently close following its final operating weekend Dec. 17-19. Third Monday Trade Days advertises itself as one of the oldest and largest monthly trade days in North Texas, with roots that trace back to the countywide market that operated in the 1870s in McKinney. Third Monday Trade Days is located in the historic Buckner Community, which was the first county seat of Collin County, the website states.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO