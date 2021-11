Economists believe that inflationary pressures are lasting longer than expected and have begun to affect sectors beyond those impacted by the pandemic. David Beckworth, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a former international economist at the US Department of the Treasury, retweeted an article shared by Colby Smith, an economics editor, on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting that will stress on the scaling back of its enormous pandemic-related stimulus programme amid uncertainty over persistent inflationary pressures, and whether US central bank will have to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

