They say a photograph is worth a thousand words. In Randy Bacon’s new exhibition, he not only lets the pictures speak for themselves, but he shares those thousand words alongside the portrait. Rather than turning a blind eye, photographer Bacon has devoted himself to capturing the individuality, presence, and powerful stories of homeless people in his city of Springfield, Missouri. Bacon’s new photography exhibit “The Road I Call Home” is on view through Dec. 19 at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. The photographer joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes and museum curator Madeline Beck to talk about the emotionally impactful exhibit and the remarkable individuals whose faces and stories give it life.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO