CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BMW Q3 earnings surged 50 percent despite microchip shortage

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many car makers, last year seemed to be a ‘worst case scenario’ in terms of sales. The onset of the global pandemic had many people locked indoors, without an actual need of a car, leading to negative sales records. The market shrunk to the same size it had decades ago....

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

AstraZeneca Shares Drop Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) declined 3.3% in Friday’s early hours, even though the global pharmaceutical company reported better-then-expected earnings for the third quarter. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 topped the consensus estimate of $0.62 per share and increased 14% from the last year’s quarter. Total revenues increased 50% year-over-year to $9.87...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BMW BLOG

BMW remains most desirable luxury car brand in Kelley Blue Book report

Tesla may be closing in on BMW in the luxury car sales race in the United States, but a new study shows Lexus is picking up steam for the most-shopped luxury brand. At least that’s according to the Q3 2021 study conducted by Cox subsidiary Kelley Blue Book, a study that BMW has dominated for no fewer than 13 quarters in a row.
ECONOMY
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Microchip#Car Companies#Daimler#Group#Bavarian#Stellantis
sgbonline.com

SportChek’s Q3 Comps Expand 11 Percent

Canadian Tire Corporation, Ltd. reported comparable-store sales at SportChek were up 11.2 percent in the third quarter, led by growth in athletic apparel, footwear, hockey, and team sports. SportChek retail sales were up 9.0 percent. SportChek’s revenues, including inter-segment revenue, reached $560.6 million against $533.2 million a year ago. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

YETI Shares Slides Despite Q3 Earnings Beat As Margin Rate Shrinks

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $362.64 million, beating the analyst consensus of $356.74 million. Net sales from the Direct-to-consumer channel increased 31% Y/Y, the Wholesale channel rose 15%, Drinkware sales gained 24%, and Coolers & Equipment rose 20%. Gross profit increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Who Owns Rivian?

Rivian has been hogging headlines. The maker of electric vehicles has launched the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck and will soon add production of the 2022 Rivian R1S electric three-row SUV. The startup also has a contract to make 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon Prime and will expand...
BUSINESS
BMW BLOG

Tesla closing in on BMW in the luxury car sales race in the United States

Many have prematurely labeled Tesla as a dying brand that has no future, claiming that legacy automakers would conquer the market with their electric vehicles. However, that isn’t happening as the sales numbers don’t lie – the Palo Alto EV manufacturer is already playing in the big leagues by grabbing the third spot from Mercedes in the luxury car sales race in the United States.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

a.k.a Brands CEO on Strong Q3 Earnings, Net Sales Surge of155 Percent

a.k.a Brands, an accelerator for next-gen, direct-to-consumer fashion brands like Princess Polly, released its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company with strong results. CEO Jill Ramsey joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the company's recent quarter and how the company has grown since its IPO in September.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China's Auto Giant Has Launched a New Electric Truck That Rivals Tesla's Semi

Farizon Auto, Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle brand, has unveiled its next generation electric semi-truck, the Homtruck, according to a press release. And, with numerous automakers looking to introduce new technologies to the commercial vehicles industry, China's auto giant expects to begin production and deliveries in early 2024 and is targeting international markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.
CARS
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its debut on Wall Street on Wednesday, making the company, which has produced very few vehicles so far, already worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. The Detroit automakers however are not neglecting the sector, with Ford building four new plants to produce electric vehicles and batteries that will create 11,000 new jobs by 2025. jum/tu/hs/mlm/cs/bfm
BUSINESS
BMW BLOG

BMW invests in Upstream Security, aims for better in-car cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a topic that should definitely be given a lot more attention these days. With the introduction of more and more technology inside our cars, keeping our data safe is a matter of grave importance. To this end, the Munich-based manufacturer signed a new investment, courtesy of its BMW i Ventures arm, in Upstream Security.
BUSINESS
actionnewsnow.com

Global microchip shortage affects one local car dealership in Redding

REDDING Calif.-Local car dealerships are feeling the strain of the supply slowdown. At SJ Denham, they see a shortage of inventory because of supply and demand, but it also has to do with microchips. Daniel Scott has been the General Sales Manager at SJ Denham for a few years. He...
REDDING, CA
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tesla Now Has More Luxury Car Registrations Than Mercedes-Benz

Tesla isn’t just a force when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. Increasingly, it’s becoming a dominant player in the luxury car market as well. Elon Musk’s EV giant has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz for the third most luxury vehicle registrations in the US through the first nine months of the year, according to new market data from Experian (h/t CNET Roadshow). What’s more, the brand is closing in on the top two best-selling luxury marques in the country—BMW and Lexus. The new report covers the first three quarters of 2021. Through the end of September, 213,708 Mercedes-Benz SUVs, crossovers, sedans and sports cars...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy