Warby Parker saw significant growth in its customer base, with active customers increasing by 395,000, or 23%, to 2.15 million. Speaking on the uptick in customers, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal., commented, “Our financial model remains grounded in steady active customer growth, consistent customer retention, and compelling customer economics, which we believe provides the framework for sustainable growth with increasing profitability for years to come.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO