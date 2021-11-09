CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Sentence

Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from Louise Erdrich's novel, The Sentence. Erdrich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is the author of many novels as well as volumes of poetry, children’s books, and a memoir of early motherhood. Her novel The Round House won the National Book Award for...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

19 new books to get at your local indie this week.

–NPR Louise Erdrich, The Sentence. “It is a ghost story, a love letter to the written word, an exploration of Indigenous identity, an urgent response to a volatile and cataclysmic world. At once brutally realistic and weirdly metafictional, it burns with moral passion, brims with humor, and captivates with its striking and irresistible voice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wamc.org

Louise Erdrich - The Sentence

Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award–winning author Louise Erdrich’s new book is a ghost story, a tale of passion, of a complex marriage, and of a woman's relentless errors. “The Sentence” asks what we owe to the living, the dead, to the reader and to the book. Joe talks to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“I Didn’t Give Myself an Out.” Louise Erdrich on Writing (Prolifically) as a Single Mother

Louise Erdrich is the guest. Her new novel, The Sentence, is out now from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: You’re so prolific, and you have had objectively, I would say, the kind of career that just about every person who sets out to write literary fiction would love to have. You’ve written a lot of books, they’ve found an audience, you’ve written a lot of different kinds of books. And yet, your body of work feels like it’s unified. You’ve received awards, recognition. I know that stuff doesn’t matter the most, but it does. It’s the kind of thing people dream about is my point. You’ve lived a big artistic life in the way that I think most writers imagine it. But you’ve also had a big family life. And sometimes I think people sort of divide those two; you can have one or the other. You’ve had both. Which adds questions like, how do you get it all done amid all that you have going on? I’d just love to hear you talk about your work habits, and how you feel you’ve been able to be so prolific.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Literary Hub

Read Robert Frost’s first published poem, written when he was 18.

Today, Robert Frost is characterized by his economical lyric and his ability to write grace into everyday speech. Even his 1913 debut collection, A Boy’s Will, had this quality: as Ezra Pound put it, “The man has the good sense to speak naturally and to paint the thing, the thing as he sees it. And to do this is a very different matter than gunning about for the circumplectious polysyllable.” But A Boy’s Will included one poem that was particularly different in style—Frost’s first professionally published poem, which appeared today in 1894 on the front page of the Independent:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. (Sacred City) Alison MacLeod (Tenderness) Robin McLean (Pity the Beast) Padgett Powell (Indigo: Arm Wrestling, Snake Saving, and Some Things In Between)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A close reading of an infamous poem on grief: Anne Sexton’s “The Truth the Dead Know.”

If you peruse poetry Twitter on the 1st of June, you will undoubtedly come across a slew of poets quoting an infamous line from Anne Sexton’s “The Truth the Dead Know“: “It is June. I am tired of being brave.” It’s one of the few lines from one of the few poems, in my opinion, whose ubiquity is very much justified. So in honor of what would have been Sexton’s 93rd birthday, I’d like to spend some time talking about it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Erdrich
Literary Hub

Here are the 2021 Whiting Creative Nonfiction grantees.

Today, the Whiting Foundation announced this year’s recipients of the $40,000 Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant, which supports “original, ambitious projects that bring writing to the highest possible standard,” and which is intended to bolster writers who are already knee-deep in deeply researched, multi-year nonfiction projects. Previous winners include Sarah M. Broom, Kristen Radtke, and Jess Row.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around one in five children aged nine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Tracy K. Smith and David Lehman Celebrate The Best American Poetry 2021

Founded in October 2009 by Rebecca Fitting and Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, Greenlight Bookstore is an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. Combining the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with carefully curated, community-minded events, Greenlight has earned a reputation as a literary destination. Greenlight has continued to serve its community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a diverse array of virtual events, and has been inspired by the movements for racial justice across the country to engage in the work of becoming a more anti-racist company. Learn more at greenlightbookstore.com or check them out @greenlightbklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Poetry#Jeans#Long Hair#Dance#Love Medicine#Birchbark Books#All Souls Day
Literary Hub

Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen on the History of Libraries

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen, the co-authors of The Library: A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kyle Lucia Wu on What Novelists Can Learn From Poets

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. While writing my first novel, I was hungry for advice, like many young writers, and soaked up tenets like write every day or wake up before work to go to your desk or hit 1000 words every session. But these ended up giving my daily routine an anxious, obligatory feeling, and often resulted in me avoiding my manuscript entirely.
THEATER & DANCE
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Literary Hub

So Many Damn Books Talks All Things Horror

Christopher and Drew hang out and chat about books, which is to be expected. Having just celebrated Halloween, they get into what they did to celebrate the holiday, scary reads, and Drew has an October Country update as well as a life update about new employment at a *bookstore*!. Also,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

In Praise of the Meander: Rebecca Solnit on Letting Nonfiction Narrative Find Its Own Way

This summer, a day after a promising thunderstorm, my friend Greg took me mushroom hunting in the New Mexico mountains where he’s been collecting them for forty years or more. If we’d tracked the routes we took, they would’ve resembled how toddlers scribble across a piece of paper, back and forth, back and forth, with a bit of round and round. We were looking at the ground, unhurriedly, trying to discern boletus mushrooms in the moist leaf litter, bending down to inspect and occasionally collect. I was detouring to admire the wildflowers in the little meadows punctuating the aspen and pine forest, and he was naming all the species of fungi and teaching me what to look for and vetting every mushroom that got plucked from the earth and popped in his sack.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Myriam J.A. Chancy on the Intimate Power and Purpose of Fiction

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Myriam J. A. Chancy about her book, What Storm, What Thunder, which is out from Tin House. Kendra: One of the things that struck me while reading about What Storm, What Thunder is that you mentioned that you like to look at moments in history that you think might be misunderstood or need reframing or something like that. And I thought about Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward and how she took that event of that hurricane and brought it down to a level of people. So for you and What Storm, What Thunder, how did that approach, I guess, play out for you?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Tenderness

The following is excerpted from Alison MacLeod's novel, Tenderness. MacLeod is the author of three novels, The Changeling, The Wave Theory of Angels and Unexploded, which was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2013, and two collections of stories, Fifteen Modern Tales of Attraction and All the Beloved Ghosts. She is Visiting Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Chichester. She was raised in the States and Canada and lives in Brighton.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy