This weekend’s regional level of volleyball postseason play will include three I-70 Corridor squads. In 2A, Byers received the 16th seed and will travel to Denver Christian on Saturday to compete in 2A Region 9. The third team is No. 28 Telluride. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play the second and third matches, following the first contest between Denver Christian and Telluride at 11 a.m.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO