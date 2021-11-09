M1 crash: Mum in court over children's deaths

Pope County child protection workers can be held responsible for the death of 4-year-old Eric Dean, who was murdered by his stepmother in Starbuck in 2013 after numerous reports that the boy was being abused had been filed. So ruled the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, in a case that is sure to have ramifications for child protection agencies statewide. The lawsuit was filed by a trustee representing Dean’s heirs, who have accused Pope County and its child protection workers of negligence in failing to respond to the abuse reports before his death. Eric’s stepmother Amanda Peltier was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014.

