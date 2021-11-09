CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Mullen Is Confident He Can Find Solutions for Florida Gators Problems

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago
Following the team's third loss in a row, its fifth of the season, and its third to an unranked opponent this year, the Florida Gators shook up their coaching staff by parting ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The moves came as a surprise, not because they were totally unexpected, but due to their timing.

Head coach Dan Mullen had said in recent weeks that he was against midseason firings, but this past weekend's loss to South Carolina and an evaluation of the season-to-date led Mullen to an enlightenment: There are problems within the Gators football team, and Mullen is vying to find solutions for them.

It started with the removal of these two coaches.

"It was something that was weighing on me," Mullen said on Monday. "It was something that I was looking and saying, 'Hey, there's, I'm probably going to make changes at the end of the season,' and I thought for the health of the program, for the health of everybody, you know you're going to do it, let's make that move now and get us headed in the direction we're going into it in the future."

Questions have arisen across the Florida fanbase whether Mullen, too, had become a problem as the team's head coach. Mullen claimed responsibility for the team's struggles given the nature of his position, but as he assesses the team's issues, he doesn't believe that he is the root of their troubles.

Instead, for Florida, the primary issues that were identified - among several - were inconsistencies across the offensive line and the team's defense as a whole. These realizations led Mullen to dismiss Hevesy and Grantham.

"I think there’s [a] lot of problems. I’m pretty confident in myself and I’ve won a lot of football games as a head coach, won championships here [as the team's offensive coordinator]," Mullen stated. "You know, everybody has problems. The key is to having solutions.

"Everybody in the world will tell you every problem they have and it’s real easy. I could read your article this afternoon and tell you all the problems with it," he continued in response to a reporter. "I might not have the solutions, whether it’s grammar or accuracy or what you’re doing. I might not have the solution, but I could probably tell you what the problems were. You know, I think part of it, what I’m pretty confident in is finding the solution.”

According to Mullen, so is his boss, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Mullen admitted that he met with Stricklin and that the latter was involved in the discussions regarding Grantham and Hevesy's future with the program, although Mullen professed that the decision to fire the coaches was his own.

In those conversations, Stricklin offered Mullen his confidence and support to right the ship moving forward. The talks have not regarded Mullen's future with the program, but they have indicated that Stricklin believes Mullen can get the job done.

"I will say this, Scott, our administration here does an unbelievable job, the support they give us," Mullen said. "My talks with Scott is he is pretty confident that we’re going to get this fixed. Now, I can’t speak for him on that deal, but within his confidence, it wasn’t about this year and next year. It was a long-term picture of where we want this program to be in many years to come.”

