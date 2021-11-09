Crook & Marker Cocktails in a Can | GIVEAWAY

It’s fascinating how cocktail flavors transform into completely new sensations with the most subtle adaptations. The Martini is famously that drink. Adjusting the vermouth up or down changes it from “wet” to “bone dry;” trade out the garnish to cocktail onions and you suddenly have a “Gibson.” Or dash in some orange bitters, and your glass will more closely resemble how the drink was served at the turn of the 20th century. And, when it’s lightly laced with olive brine—or heavily doused, depending on your preference—it becomes a Dirty Martini.

