CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in east Charlotte Monday, officials said. The crash happened at the corner of Dulin Creek Boulevard and Gold Pan Road around 7:45 a.m. All three people who were taken to the hospital suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening, Medic said. CMS said 17 students from Rocky River High School were on the bus when it was hit from behind.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO