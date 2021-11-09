CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar court sentences arrested politicians to 75-90 years

By GRANT PECK - Associated Press
Derrick
 4 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San...

www.thederrick.com

The Independent

Myanmar court hears final arguments in case of US journalist

A court in Myanmar on Wednesday heard closing arguments in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months on charges of breaking security laws, his lawyer said.Lawyer Than Zaw Aung said the court in the city of Yangon will deliver its verdict next Monday.Regardless of the verdict, Fenster still faces more legal problems. New charges against him were added by another Yangon court on Tuesday. One of them comes under the Counter-Terrorism Act and is punishable by 10 years to life in prison. The other is from a section of the...
WORLD
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Brazil anti-graft crusader Moro joins party, eyes poll

Sergio Moro, the ex-judge behind "Operation Car Wash," the biggest corruption crack-down in Brazilian history, joined a centrist political party Wednesday and said he was weighing a run in presidential elections next year. Moro, who sent a laundry list of political heavyweights and business executives to jail as lead judge in an investigation into massive corruption at state-run oil company Petrobras, held a news conference in Brasilia to announce he had joined the Podemos party and was eying the 2022 polls. The 49-year-old anti-corruption crusader's name has been floated as a potential "third-way" candidate in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight showdown next October between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and the biggest figure of all jailed by Moro, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But Moro trails well behind both in opinion polls, and would face a crowded field of other "third-way" contenders if he decides to enter the race.
POLITICS
Derrick

Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — An Israeli married couple were arrested for espionage late Friday after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency said. Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained them after a tip off from an employee working in the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE

