Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will open his campaign against Denmark’s Holger Rune in Group A, in the second match of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 starting today. Carlos Alcaraz has played some amazing tennis in 2021, bursting onto the scene and exceeding expectations of him so early on. Carlos has always been poised to be a great player, but in his first full year on the ATP Tour the Spaniard soared up the rankings from No.141 to No.32 this season, following his maiden tour-level title in Umag and his first Top 10 victory over World No.3, Stefanos Tsitsipas en-route to the US Open quarter-finals.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO