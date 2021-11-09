CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, PA

Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

By DAVID EGGERT - Associated Press
Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Brandon Nakashima of the United States...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Red Velvet advances in the final first round match of

The first round of the TBS Championship Tournament came to a close on tonight’s (Nov. 5) episode of AEW Rampage. The full tournament bracket can be seen here. Red Velvet took on The Bunny tonight for the right to advance to a match against Jade Cargill in the next round. If you guessed that the babyface Velvet would win because heel Cargill is waiting on the winner, you’re correct! She hit her finish on The Bunny, pinned her, and then dared Jade to enter the ring for a fight right then and there:
WWE
firstsportz.com

‘The Field is set’ Hugo Gaston grabs the final spot of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021

Also known as the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, the Next Generation ATP Finals is a men’s exhibition tennis tournament for the best singles players on the ATP Tour who are age 21 and under. It will be the 4th edition of the event, scheduled to be held for five days from 9th to 13th November 2021 in Milan, Italy at the Allianz Cloud stadium (PalaLido).
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Daily Herald

Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN -- Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz is living up to his billing as top seed and has not dropped...
MILAN, IL
firstsportz.com

Next Gen ATP Finals 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Preview, Head to head, Prediction & Live stream

The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will open his campaign against Denmark’s Holger Rune in Group A, in the second match of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 starting today. Carlos Alcaraz has played some amazing tennis in 2021, bursting onto the scene and exceeding expectations of him so early on. Carlos has always been poised to be a great player, but in his first full year on the ATP Tour the Spaniard soared up the rankings from No.141 to No.32 this season, following his maiden tour-level title in Umag and his first Top 10 victory over World No.3, Stefanos Tsitsipas en-route to the US Open quarter-finals.
TENNIS
Derrick

Rune beats Cerúndolo to keep Next Gen Finals hopes alive

MILAN (AP) — Holger Rune of Denmark kept his hopes of making the semifinals alive as he beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1 at the Next Gen Finals on Wednesday. The eight-man tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour has a round-robin format and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Ap
chatsports.com

WTA Finals: Sakkari, Badosa dominate opening matches in Group Chichen Itza

After the first batch of round-robin matches completed in Group Teotihuacan on the first day of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, Group Chichen Itza action kicked off on Thursday with Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa recording victories in match-ups of the season-ending tournament debutantes. Standing out in the Adidas Marimekko...
SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

American Korda to play top-seeded Alcaraz in Next Gen final

MILAN (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Friday to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He'll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday's final, after the Spanish teenager beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in straight sets. It will be the first meeting between the two.
MILAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy