CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Palestinians say dozens of cars wrecked in settler vandalism

By DAVID EGGERT - Associated Press
Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian eyewitnesses said a group of Israeli settlers...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Man Arrested For Dozens Of Vandalism Reports In Republic

A 69-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 40 reports of broken windows and property damage in Republic. The crimes span a 7-month period. Police served a search warrant and found ball bearings, slingshots and meth in his home and vehicle.
REPUBLIC, MO
Turnto10.com

Providence police investigating video showing group vandalizing car

Police say they're aware of a TikTok video that has been circulating on social media locally that shows a group of people vandalizing a car early Sunday morning on Pembroke Avenue near the Providence College campus. The area where the vandalism happened is known to be mostly rental properties where...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Settler#Vandalism#West Bank#Ap#Israeli#Associated Press
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Palestine
fox5atlanta.com

Florida teenager connected to dozens of Georgia car break-ins, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Florida teenager accused of being involved in over 50 car burglaries in Georgia in just one week. On Sunday, Nov. 7, Forsyth County deputies were called the Deerfield Juncture Apartments on the 900 block of Deerfield Crossing Drive after a 911 caller said they saw people wearing hoodies breaking into cars at the apartment complex's parking lot.
FLORIDA STATE
Birmingham Star

There is no room for American consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, says Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

Lyft Driver Carjacked By 2 Armed Men In Quiet Bucks County Neighborhood, Police Say

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Lyft driver was carjacked in his driveway in a quiet Bucks County community. It happened in the early morning hours on Bowman Drive in Lower Southampton Township. The crime has neighbors on alert and police increasing patrols. Police say the victim is a Lyft driver. They say this all happened as he was coming home for the night. An armed carjacking caught residents off-guard in a quiet Lower Southampton neighborhood. Investigators say two men targeted a Lyft driver as he was coming home for the night on Bowman Drive. They say as the Lyft driver was getting out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Officials Say US Should Open Consulate for Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli officials said that the United States should open its consulate for Palestinians in the West Bank instead of in Jerusalem where the U.S.’s embassy to Israel resides. “If they (the United States) want to open a consulate in Ramallah, we have no problem with that,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Saturday, speaking of the city located in the West Bank, according to Reuters.
IMMIGRATION
5 On Your Side

Vandals hit dozens of vehicles at Amazon, FedEx facilities

FENTON, Mo. — An Amazon employee calls what happened early Friday morning at the Fenton distribution center "frightening and frustrating." The 23-year-old employee, who asked 5 On Your Side to not disclose her identity, said a dashcam in her car caught a desperate crook breaking into her vehicle. "It shows...
FENTON, MO
Wrcbtv.com

Victim of 1961 car wreck finally identified using DNA

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A young hitchhiker who died in a car crash in 1961 in Alabama and was buried in a grave marked “UNKNOWN” has finally been identified through DNA testing, officials said. Killed when a vehicle from which he'd accepted a ride crashed and plunged into the Cahaba...
BIBB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy