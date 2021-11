FAYETTEVILLE — Here are 15 predictions for the Razorbacks in Year 3 under Eric Musselman:. I feel most confident in this prediction, not only because Notae figures to have the team’s highest usage rate and shot percentage for a second consecutive season but because he had a strong offseason of work on the floor and in the weight room. He is an ultra-explosive scorer and may very well be Arkansas’ go-to guy at the guard spot when a game is in the balance. In the Razorbacks’ exhibitions he was the primary target on a number of inbounds plays and a few sets, too, so there will be ample opportunities for Notae to score in bunches. And that’s even not taking into account how he can turn much-improved defensive play into quick offense and his gifts in transition. I expect Notae to finish in the 15 point-per-game range and be a bit more efficient than last season.

