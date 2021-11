Holidays are always a little chaotic, and that was before a pandemic and hiring crisis. Getting together with friends and family as best as we are able feels more important now than ever – whether that means dining out, gathering together at home, or dialing in for a Zoom call! Whatever your plans look like this year, there are some Kenosha Area restaurants and eateries that are prepared to help you make the most of this season of thanks. From full menus and buffets to prepared meals and carryout options, there is a way for you to make sure everyone in your circle has a bountiful table on Thanksgiving Day.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO