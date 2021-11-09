CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How CEOs can respond to the ‘Code Red’ of the climate crisis

By Nick Studer
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei4ZL_0crHef8c00
Climate protesters during a march on Nov. 6, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. "Companies that do not move boldly may even lose their entire businesses to the existential threat" of climate change, writes Nick Studer. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

The United Nations has declared the climate crisis a “code red” for humanity, warning that the world must halve its carbon emissions by 2030 to avoid an irreversible rise in temperatures. Nevertheless, U.S. policies and corporate actions are on course for a nearly 3°C increase in global warming over pre-industrial levels —about double the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target of 1.5°C.

That means the crisis is also code red for CEOs. Business as usual is no longer tenable. Switching to renewable electricity will be the biggest contributor to reaching net zero, but it will account for less than a third of what will be required overall, we estimate. With COP26 in Glasgow well underway, now is the time to consider how businesses can not only protect their own bottom lines, but contribute to the global project to confront this global crisis.

There have been many promises and commitments, but action is harder, requiring long term planning, creativity and risk taking, including bold movements towards technologies and business models that may not have yet been invented.

But if companies do not embark rapidly on substantive change, they risk not only contributing to a climate disaster but also missing out on a new, green, front line for competition. They may face costs even higher than those involved in taking action now, including carbon taxes, more expensive financing, and declining demand for non-decarbonized products. Companies that do not move boldly may even lose their entire businesses to this existential threat.

Reaching net zero implies a redesign of a company’s entire business system. That means its own operations—but also how it works with and influences suppliers and customers to revamp the full range of activities needed to create a product or service. Many companies mistakenly assume they cannot transition their business systems to net zero within the normal pressures of sustaining and growing a profitable business. But leaders are already taking action, uncovering ways to transition to net zero profitably by identifying new possibilities in their operations, supply chains, and customer networks.

In fact, the more ambitious a company’s scope, the more prospects it finds, because it develops new perspectives on its future, research we recently conducted with the Climate Group shows. Businesses that invest now can ride a green wave – a rapid, pervasive transformation comparable to the digital, technological innovations that have washed over virtually every industry during the past half century, creating fortunes for the winners.

Opportunities for profitability—and value—will shift as the world moves to net zero. Some businesses that are currently low margin will become strategically valuable once revamped for a low-carbon future. Waste and scrap have long been seen as commodities, but repurposing scrap for another life will help reduce emissions, meaning that industry could undergo a metamorphosis. Energy and infrastructure companies that future-proof electricity grids so that they won’t be knocked out by extreme weather events have a chance to redefine the future of urban power distribution.

Financial services firms that successfully partner with the likely winners in a climate transition have a chance today to build businesses with the Big Green titans of tomorrow. U.S. loans with terms tied to ESG surged by nearly 300% since last year. Demand for sustainable financial products is booming, showing that there is great appetite in the market for both financing green assets (through instruments like green bonds) and playing an invaluable role in helping so-called “brown” companies turn green with sustainability-linked loans and bonds.

Building on this momentum, work is now under way to build climate considerations into the very heart of the mainstream financial system. At the COP26 conference, more than 450 financial institutions responsible for $130 trillion in assets have committed to align their businesses with Net Zero by 2050 under the banner of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Yet in Europe, which has been at the vanguard on this topic, there is a €4 trillion mismatch between bank lending that aims to be “Paris-aligned” and the reality of where companies receiving that lending are today. As financial institutions seek to bridge this gap and meet their net zero commitments, they must find ways to drive finance to companies in high emitting sectors who have ambitious and credible transition plans.

Companies need to embrace a vision of a low-carbon future and work back. This can help to surface opportunities that they might not otherwise identify. For example, batteries and motors are the most obvious technologies in battery electric vehicles. But some automakers have also started to invest in software: That is where much of the product differentiation in performance and in the driving experience will come from.

Strong organizations establish investments and strategies that stretch decades into the future. Given the need to implement several decades of continuous decarbonization, this way of thinking will become universal. The first movers will be the ones that will determine the rules that others will follow.

Nick Studer is CEO of the Oliver Wyman Group

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The COP26 protesters are right: Too many leaders are ‘greenwashing’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the weekend, thousands of protesters filled the streets of Glasgow to express their skepticism about the COP26 climate talks. While some impressive pledges have been made by leaders from some 190 nations—including agreements by some to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels and to halt deforestation by the end of the decade—the green activists in the street weren’t buying it.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Global leaders pledge to fight climate change at COP26

As world leaders leave a crucial climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, it's now time for diplomats to negotiate pledges made during the conference. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate change expert and U.S. president of the social networking site "We Don't Have Time" joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the urgency of fulfilling commitments to tackle global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Climate#Fortune Daily#The United Nations#Paris Agreement
CNBC

China's shock climate deal with the U.S. has sparked some cautious optimism

LONDON — A joint declaration between the United States and China, in which the two superpowers said they would work together on a number of climate-related actions, has taken many by surprise. Announced Wednesday during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the declaration covers a number of issues,...
POLITICS
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YourErie

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Covid-19 response shows we can innovate quickly – now we must do the same for the climate crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought research and innovation out of the lab and the library and into society. If we can capture this more open relationship between science and society, we can emerge in a better place and build a greener, more sustainable and more equitable future.During the past 18 months, we have witnessed the process of research and innovation in real-time, live on television. We did not have ready-made answers to this new and deadly virus, but we had an excellent research and innovation base, covering a wide range of disciplines and expertise. We had diverse infrastructures and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How public pension funds can help address climate change

With public pension funds managing $4 trillion nationally and essentially representing the retirement plans of 20 million U.S. workers, where that money is invested has a lot of ramifications. In recent years, attention has focused on the fossil fuel industry, where public pension fund investors play a growing role. As...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

How climate coverage can drive change

Three case studies show how Nature articles influence climate policy. Anna Nowogrodzki is Nature’s impact editor, based in Boston, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. In September, Gernot Wagner hosted an unusual visitor at his small New York City apartment. “The president of Austria dropped...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

How poetry can help us understand the urgency of the climate crisis

I discovered Ellen Bass' poem, Birdsong from My Patio, during the first UK lockdown. My garden hedge was stuffed with sparrows who seemed to always be singing. I expected to see and hear them in this poem too and, at first, I did: "I've never heard this much song, trills pure as crystal bells". However, images of "acid rain", "pesticides", "contaminated insects" and "thin-shelled eggs" moved swiftly in. Instead of feeling joyous, I left the poem reeling. What have we done to our birds? What have we done to our world?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
World Economic Forum

How to address the climate crisis? 5 young people share their solutions

World leaders are meeting for COP26 to discuss climate action. We asked five young people how they would address the multi-faceted nature of the climate crisis. Their answers tackle social justice, investment in nature, circular thinking, food systems and more. As world leaders meet at the Conference of the Parties...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Generation Climate: How the crisis made young people the adults in the room

Vanessa Nakate was 21 when deadly floods inundated vast swaths of East Africa in 2018. She didn’t consider herself a climate activist at the time, but soon after that disaster she and her younger siblings and cousins decorated placards and started climate protests in her home city of Kampala, the capital of Uganda.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

“The climate crisis knows no borders.”

The world is at a crucial point in the fight against climate change. With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) declaring a near certainty that the planet will surpass the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the pressure is on to take dramatic action within this decade. As country representatives, activists and organizations continue to gather in Glasgow to take part in the COP26 summit, the Global Landscapes Forum held its own event, GLF Climate, to spur discussion on climate change and the transformations in forest management, agriculture and finance needed to address it. Here is a selection of notable quotes from the event:
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World leaders ‘reckless for ignoring how meat and dairy accelerate climate crisis’

Government leaders are being “reckless and irresponsible” in ignoring the livestock sector’s effect on the climate, an experts’ report is warning.Officials worldwide are “terrified of taking on the powerful vested interests that drive expanding global consumption of meat and dairy”, according to the Compassion in World Farming (CiWF) charity, which is releasing its report to the Cop26 talks.The document says global meat and dairy consumption must be dramatically slashed to avert a climate catastrophe.But the central role that food and agriculture play in the crisis “appears to be virtually overlooked”, it claims, and that it is “breaking the taboo”.Global food...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

Winsomeness in the climate crisis

In his Nov. 4 op-ed, “The blather on climate isn’t ‘out of context’,” George F. Will stated that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is becoming “decreasingly winsome,” and that it is “good” that COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and the preceding Group of 20 meeting showed that “sufficient measures will not be taken to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
ENVIRONMENT
prweek.com

How can ‘Consumer PR’ help fight the climate crisis with one word?

Our industry sees people not as citizens, parents, children or friends, but as consumers; human beings defined by what they consume – not who they are, who they love, what they believe or what they dream. Until we stop defining people by what they consume we’ll go round the houses...
ENVIRONMENT
wraltechwire.com

RTI economist: NC can make an impact on the climate crisis – here’s how

Editor’s note: Jared Woollacott, Ph.D. is a senior environmental economist in RTI International’s newly launched Center for Climate Solutions with 10 years’ experience developing and applying economy-wide models to a wide set of energy and environmental problems. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Climate change is posing a broad portfolio of risk...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy