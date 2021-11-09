Mayor’s Office of Communications

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces City Advances to Green Zone of Reopening Plan

ATLANTA— Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order lifting the city-wide mask mandate based on positive data pertaining to the number of COVID-19 cases. While the latest data advances the City to the Green Zone of the reopening plan, a mask requirement will remain in all City of Atlanta facilities.

“While we are certainly not out of the woods with the pandemic, I have always said the City will follow the science,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Businesses and other entities can still have mandates for their establishments. For the safety and wellbeing of our communities, I still encourage everyone to continue to wear a mask and get vaccinated.”

The developments are in line with the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta, which includes a five-phased plan that can be found here.

Pursuant to the Executive Order, a residential eviction moratorium remains in effect for housing units sponsored or funded by Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.

All meetings of City of Atlanta boards, authorities, commissions, committees, or other similar bodies subject to section 3-401 of the City of Atlanta Charter (BACE), shall continue to be conducted remotely in accordance with the Georgia Open Meetings Act.

A comprehensive list of actions taken by Mayor Bottoms during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online here.

