This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. An EARidescent Loungefly mini backpack (or Minnie backpack) is now available at Walt Disney World as part of the EARidescent 50th anniversary collection. This backpack marks a rise in price for Loungefly backpacks, which usually cost $74.99. This one costs $110. Of course, the price will still vary from backpack to backpack, depending on their designs.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO