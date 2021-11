Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Allysa Seely elected to World Triathlon’s Athletes’ Committee. American Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely has been elected to World Triathlon’s Athletes’ Committee. The 32-year-old Seely, who won the women’s PT2 event at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and followed it up with a victory in the PTS2 in Tokyo, is one of seven new members of the committee, and the only female paratriathlete among the group. According to World Triathlon, the mission of the committee is to “ensure that the athletes’ viewpoint remains at the heart of World Triathlon decisions.” Following the election, Marisol Casado, the World Triathlon president and a member of the International Olympic Committee, commented: “[We] are really looking forward to working with them to make our sport even better.”

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO