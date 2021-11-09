CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hundreds of students walk out of Kansas high school because of sexual assaults

KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of class Monday morning because of what they...

www.kake.com

Comments / 6

Don Fletcher
3d ago

the new generation has gotton out of hand if we don't keep em in school than why teach em. let this new generation become hopeless cause my kids won't be weak and they will learn

Reply
3
Jimmy Harger
3d ago

Now if it was white people assaulting another it would be Headline News.So who are the assailants? 250 students that's slot.Can we here more on this?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
CBS News

Mark Meadows fails to appear before January 6 committee, risking contempt referral

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not appear for a Friday morning deposition with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, daring the panel to invoke contempt proceedings against him. In a statement, Meadows's attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated Meadows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#School Principal#Kctv

Comments / 0

Community Policy