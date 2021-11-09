Hundreds of students walk out of Kansas high school because of sexual assaults
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of class Monday morning because of what they...www.kake.com
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Shawnee Mission North High School students walked out of class Monday morning because of what they...www.kake.com
the new generation has gotton out of hand if we don't keep em in school than why teach em. let this new generation become hopeless cause my kids won't be weak and they will learn
Now if it was white people assaulting another it would be Headline News.So who are the assailants? 250 students that's slot.Can we here more on this?
Comments / 6