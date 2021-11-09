Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

If you ask someone what they think are the side dishes that MUST make an appearance on the Thanksgiving table, you'll find that feelings run hot on this topic as people yearn for the favorite foods they experienced growing up while celebrating the holiday with loved ones. Insider ranked the most popular side dishes, the ones that folks say are crucial to making it feel like a true Thanksgiving. Not surprisingly, savory stuffing and fluffy mashed potatoes topped their list. Others, the article mentioned, are more regional favorites, like corn pudding for Southerners, Parker house rolls for those in chilly New England, or a hot pan of creamy, green bean casserole for Thanksgiving guests in the Midwest. More universally beloved sides in the Insider rankings included cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato casserole.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO