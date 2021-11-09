High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by hopes that export demand for U.S. offerings will rise as Russia makes move to secure its domestic supplies. * Traders also noted short-covering by investment funds and prices closed near session highs. * Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat hit its highest since May 2014. * Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may revise upwards a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022. * Italian pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 24-1/2 cents at $8.03 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 24 cents higher at $8.17-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 23 cents to $10.46-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Nick Macfie)

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO