CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting

By Iowa Capital Dispatch
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers in the United States are likely to plant less corn and use less nitrogen fertilizer on their fields for next year’s growing season due to sky-high fertilizer prices and short supplies. That trend will be less pronounced in Iowa, where fertile soils make the extra costs worthwhile. “We...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Fertilizer prices rocket to all-time high on tightening supplies

Fertilizer prices keep soaring to unprecedented heights, signaling escalating costs for farmers and consumers around the world. The Green Markets North American Fertilizer Price Index rose 4.4% to $1,094.35 per short ton on Friday, surpassing a record set a week earlier. Prices for New Orleans urea, a popular nitrogen fertilizer, jumped 8.3% to $812 per short ton as major producer CF Industries Holdings Inc. warned of continued shortages.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Managing P and K in an era of higher prices

Farmers understand fertilizer prices fluctuate with time. “We are living through a substantial shift in potassium and phosphorus prices, from low prices in the 2020 growing season to the highest prices in the past decade for fertilizer purchased now for the 2022 growing season,” says John Lory, University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist.
AGRICULTURE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Increased fertilizer costs affecting farmers, consumers down the line

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Higher fertilizer costs are affecting farmers across the world, including here on the High Plains. As a result, consumers will likely see higher food costs in the future. “Depending on the type of fertilizer you’re looking at prices are up year over year, anywhere from 75 to 90%. Nitrogen, in particular, […]
AMARILLO, TX
marketplace.org

Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints

In this economy, it seems like nothing is escaping inflation. Take natural gas. And those rising natural gas prices are pushing up the price of something farmers think about a lot: fertilizer. When the cost of an agricultural input like fertilizer goes up, farmers feel it. This time last year,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
High Plains Journal

Shift from corn to soy acreage eyed as fertilizer costs skyrocket

The last time fertilizer prices rose steeply, in 2008, farmers switched millions of acres from corn to soybeans, along with some winter wheat. Is a similar switch being considered for the 2022 plantings?. There’s no question that the costs of all farm inputs, especially fertilizer, have skyrocketed. In a recent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits multi-year highs on global supply worries

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly nine years on Thursday and European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year peak, boosted by concern that exportable global supplies could tighten further, analysts said. Soybeans followed wheat higher. But corn futures were flat to weaker...
AGRICULTURE
FOX2548 & WIProud

Pork Plants Can Apply for Faster Line Speeds

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. USDA is announcing nine pork plants will be able to apply to operate at faster processing-line speeds. They would be allowed to apply under a one-year trial. It comes after a federal judge in March struck down a Trump-era rule that removed line speed limits. As part of […]
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Feenstra
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-U.S. pork plants eligible to speed up slaughtering

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nine U.S. pork plants can apply to increase processing line speeds under a U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program announced on Wednesday. A federal court in March ordered the USDA to halt a 2019 policy that allowed certain plants to operate without speed limits, following a lawsuit over worker safety from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes for stepped-up exports

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by hopes that export demand for U.S. offerings will rise as Russia makes move to secure its domestic supplies. * Traders also noted short-covering by investment funds and prices closed near session highs. * Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat hit its highest since May 2014. * Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may revise upwards a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022. * Italian pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 24-1/2 cents at $8.03 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 24 cents higher at $8.17-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 23 cents to $10.46-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Nick Macfie)
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

High nitrogen fertilizer costs: What should corn growers be thinking about?

There has been a lot of media coverage recently about rising fertilizer prices. A recent survey of dealers in south-central Minnesota showed the price of anhydrous ammonia ranging from $1250 to $1400 per ton. Furthermore, none of the retailers contacted were pricing fertilizer for spring application, casting a shadow on overall fertilizer decisions.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cover crops crusader

Jim Stute has experimented with no-till and cover crops for nearly 30 years. His own 160-acre farm near East Troy, Wisconsin, has harbored his research, as have tests plots in farmers’ fields and at the nearby Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, where Stute served as research director before becoming an independent researcher.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Iowa Pbs#Fertile#Iowa Farm Bureau#Green Markets#Republican#Iowa State University#Iowa Press#Pbs
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
NWI.com

Futures File: Soy sinks on dollar, fertilizer cost

Soybeans and bean products dropped this week as a stronger dollar made our crops more expensive for our customers to import. Another factor adding pressure to beans is the rising price of fertilizer, causing more farmers to plant beans and fewer to plant corn. Corn requires the higher input cost of nitrogen fertilizers, whereas beans are nitrogen “fixers” and add N to the ground. The USDA will be releasing a major report next Tuesday that will help farmers and investors get a better idea of planting intentions.
AGRICULTURE
algonaradio.com

High Fertilizer Prices Causing Concern for Farmers

The surging price of fertilizer is putting pressure on farmers as they look to the next planting season and what crops might they may grow come spring. Prices are two-to-three times higher than normal because of global supply chain problems. Plus, demand is up as farmers who are finishing up harvest prepare to fertilize their fields for next year. Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the spike in prices will affect the choices farmers make for next year’s crop.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Supply Tightness Continues to Force Prices Higher

The retail fertilizer price spike continues, with seven of the eight major fertilizers tracked by DTN posting significant gains and one setting a new record. UAN32 cost an average of $522 per ton in the fourth week of October, the highest in DTN’s 13 years of gathering bids. While the...
RETAIL
KCCI.com

Fertilizer to be the latest victim of price spikes due to supply chain issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fertilizer prices are surging this fall. Nitrogen fertilizer prices are two to three times higher this fall than they were a year ago. The global supply chain backlog is the reason for the price hike. Agriculture experts said part of the problem is an increased demand for natural gas. Natural gas is about 70% of the cost of fertilizer.
DES MOINES, IA
farmforum.net

2022 fertilizer prices for 2022 crop with be near or above historic highs

Due to increasing natural gas prices, nitrogen fertilizer prices are relatively high compared to recent years and are expected to remain high and possibly increase through next spring, says Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil science specialist. “China has supplied about a third of the world’s phosphate, and it has essentially...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Ballooning Fertilizer Prices, Production Cost Considerations Gain Scrutiny

Bloomberg writers Kim Chipman and Elizabeth Elkin reported late last week that, “Skyrocketing fertilizer prices could lead U.S. corn profits to drop by about a quarter next year, potentially motivating farmers to shift millions of acres into less cost-intensive soybeans. “That’s according to Terry Roggensack, agriculture specialist and co-owner of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy