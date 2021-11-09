CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm...

The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

'Stock Up', China Says, Amid New Covid Outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

China Cracks Down Over 'Serious' Covid Outbreak

Beijing introduced new Covid-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics. China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm - OIE

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

After U.S. assistance to Taiwan, China says island has no rights at UN

China has repeated that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. The Chinese statement follows comments by U.S. President Joe Biden rebuking China, saying the country's actions "threaten regional peace and stability."
FOREIGN POLICY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cholera outbreak reported in Mozambique

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a new cholera outbreak in Mozambique in Southeastern Africa. On 28 September 2021, the WHO was notified about a Cholera outbreak in some communities of Caia District. By 19 October 2021, 191 cases were recorded with no deaths. 8 cases were confirmed ( 7 by RDT and 1 by culture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
missouri.edu

MU lab aids surveillance efforts for deadly African Swine Fever

Brian Consiglio: African swine fever, or ASF, is a highly infectious and deadly disease affecting pigs. It originated in Africa, but outbreaks of the disease have recently been reported in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. While there has never been a confirmed case of African Swine Fever in the United...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Poultry Site

Germany reports another outbreak of H5N1

An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north east Germany. The disease was confirmed on a small farm in Hohenkirchen in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, reports Reuters. The flock involved was small, and included 17 hens, 28 ducks and two geese, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Poland reports highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in poultry – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Five outbreaks, of which four at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Breakthroughs in Developing an African Swine Fever Vaccine

Tenacious USDA scientists have scored a breakthrough in the search for a vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF). Gary Crawford reports efforts are getting closer and closer to the Holy-grail of animal health science when it comes to ASF. And after years of research, the scientists have a vaccine they...
SCIENCE
Agriculture Online

Chinese city Dalian halts frozen food trade after COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese port city Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID-19 that began last week. The city on China's northeast coast has reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of its shots to people living in conflict zones. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Taiwan says China capable of air, sea blockade of island

China is capable of blockading Taiwan's major ports and airports to cut off key transport links, the island's defence ministry warned Tuesday, with Beijing-Taipei tensions at their highest in years. Taiwan's defence minister warned last month that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades, after record incursions by Chinese warplanes into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS

