RCSC exchange meeting return considered in Sun City

Since October was fire safety month, the Sun City Posse couldn’t let an opportunity pass without providing the community with a fire and safety expo. The parking lot of the Sun City Posse headquarters, 10861 W. Sunland Drive, was bustling with activity as Posse members and Sun City Fire and Medical Department officials set up information tables, lined up patrol cars, made room for a fire truck and prepared to greet and provide Sun City community visitors with information on keeping their homes and neighborhoods safe.
