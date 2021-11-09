RCSC exchange meeting return considered in Sun City

What are the Recreation Centers of Sun City board members afraid of and who do they think they are?. Are they that afraid of residents disagreeing with their asinine decisions or residents carrying signs? Is this why they want to spend around $1.2 million of our money? Do they think they are that important that they can be so frivolous with our money? How about reducing the fees they charge every single homeowner or condo owner instead of wasting it.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO