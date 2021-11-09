ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The 6 building blocks of a soil carbon contract

By Todd Janzen
Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon is No. 6 on the periodic table and is made up of six building blocks — six protons and six neutrons. Contracts too, have their own building blocks. Because there are a flood of new contracts being offered to farmers to sequester carbon in soil, I thought it would be...

www.agriculture.com

Cosmos

Soil carbon sequestration: how will it work?

Soil carbon sequestration seems like a win for everyone: it improves soil quality, removes CO2 from the atmosphere, and provides an additional source of income for farmers via carbon credits. It forms a major part of the federal government’s plan to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050, with one official estimate suggesting that up to a fifth of our current yearly emissions could be negated with soil carbon. Is it really possible to put such a huge chunk of our emissions in the soil – and if so, how can we do it? What’s holding soil carbon farming back?
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

USDA Launches First Phase of Soil Carbon Monitoring Efforts through CRP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $10 million in a new initiative to sample, measure, and monitor soil carbon on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres to better quantify the climate outcomes of the program. CRP is an important tool in the Nation’s fight to reduce the worst impacts of climate change facing our farmers, ranchers, and foresters. This initiative will begin implementation in fall 2021 with three partners. Today’s announcement is part of a broader, long-term soil carbon monitoring effort across agricultural lands that supports USDA’s commitment to deliver climate solutions to agricultural producers and rural America through voluntary, incentive-based solutions.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Team finds that rock weathering boosts soil organic carbon storage

Rock weathering controls the potential for soil carbon storage at a continental scale. New research from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and collaborators found that rock weathering—the process of chemical transformation by long exposure to water and the atmosphere—boosts soil organic carbon storage by altering soil mineralogy. The research appears in the journal Biogeochemistry Letters.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Carbon#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Offset#Carbon Credits#Ag
Agriculture Online

Focus on whole-farm soil health

While carbon markets, private groups, and government agencies race to incentivize farmers’ and ranchers’ adoption of soil health practices, Mike Shuter, a corn and soybean grower from Frankton, Indiana, quietly goes about his day – business as usual. Focusing on soil health is nothing new to Shuter. He switched to no-till 38 years ago, when the untested practice drew criticism from neighbors. He began strip-tilling in front of corn 15 years ago and adopted cover crops 10 years back.
AGRICULTURE
World Bank Blogs

From Greenhouse Gases to Green Cities: Building a Low Carbon and Resilient Future

From Accra to Ahmedabad, and Tirana to Tulum, cities are the powerhouses of economic and social opportunities, attracting millions of people each year. This migration, alongside the fact that extreme climate events like droughts and floods are also causing people to move to cities, is driving one of the biggest demographic trends of our age: 6 in 10 people will live in urban settings by 2030 - 7 in 10 by 2050. An estimated 90 percent of urbanization over the next few decades will happen in cities alone. Are they prepared to meet this challenge?
ENVIRONMENT
mprnews.org

Carbon markets drive research in soil carbon storage

Standing in the middle of a windswept Red River Valley farm field, North Dakota State University researcher Caley Gasch explains how emerging soil carbon markets are driving the need for more accurate soil carbon measurements. "The stakes are really high for the farmer,” said Gasch. “And they deserve really good...
AGRICULTURE
energy.gov

DOE Announces $45 Million in Carbon Storage Technologies for Building Materials

Funding Will Help Remove Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere During Production and Development of Building Materials. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced up to $45 million to support the development of technologies that can transform buildings into net carbon storage structures. With carbon-storing building materials often being scarce, expensive, and geographically limited, DOE is pioneering technologies that overcome these barriers to lower or eliminate emissions associated with their production. This will also increase the total amount of carbon stored in buildings to make them net carbon negative and contribute to President Biden’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
WASHINGTON, DC
kmaland.com

Soil carbon tells grim story

Are there cropping systems that build soil carbon? Can we accumulate carbon in our soils to help stabilize the climate and build organic matter?. “There’s a lot of excitement and hope amongst researchers that building carbon in soils can be part of a solution to stabilizing the climate,” Randy Jackson says. “Looking across three big biomes – forests, cropping systems and grazing – improved management can add carbon to the soil.”
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Temperature effects on carbon storage are controlled by soil stabilisation capacities

Physical and chemical stabilisation mechanisms are now known to play a critical role in controlling carbon (C) storage in mineral soils, leading to suggestions that climate warming-induced C losses may be lower than previously predicted. By analysing"‰>"‰9,000 soil profiles, here we show that, overall, C storage declines strongly with mean annual temperature. However, the reduction in C storage with temperature was more than three times greater in coarse-textured soils, with limited capacities for stabilising organic matter, than in fine-textured soils with greater stabilisation capacities. This pattern was observed independently in cool and warm regions, and after accounting for potentially confounding factors (plant productivity, precipitation, aridity, cation exchange capacity, and pH). The results could not, however, be represented by an established Earth system model (ESM). We conclude that warming will promote substantial soil C losses, but ESMs may not be predicting these losses accurately or which stocks are most vulnerable.
SCIENCE
Agriculture Online

Stewardship Calculator 2.0 measures supply chain sustainability

The Stewardship Calculator 2.0 can be used to track on-farm water, energy/greenhouse gas, fertilizer use efficiency, and soil organic matter, as well as biodiversity, food waste, and irrigation efficiency. These metrics help to inform sustainability reporting as well as improve production plans and supply chain management practices. The partnership between...
AGRICULTURE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Hot Item: Used Tractor!

Supply Chain Woes and semiconductor shortages are making hot items out of used tractors! Tractors, new or used, are an important part of most american food production. Roland Orsack of Shoppa's Farm Supply says used tractors are in demand.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Warmer soil stores less carbon: study

Global warming will cause the world's soil to release carbon, new research shows. Scientists used data on more than 9,000 soil samples from around the world, and found that carbon storage "declines strongly" as average temperatures increase. This is an example of a "positive feedback", where global warming. carbon to...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

EarthOptics Launches New Soil Carbon Project Labeling To Help Consumers Choose Climate-Smart Products

Calls on CPG companies to display on packaging amount of carbon removed from atmosphere and stored in soil to demonstrate positive impact on climate change. The first-of-its-kind agtech company leveraging machine learning (ML) to advance measurement and analysis of soil properties, EarthOptics announced the launch of its Soil Carbon Project, a product labeling initiative to benefit the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. By serving as the one-stop-shop for soil carbon measurement, EarthOptics enables CPG companies to quantitatively demonstrate to customers that the agriculturally sourced ingredients of each climate-smart product positively contribute to world carbon neutrality goals through verified net additions of soil carbon.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rotate varieties that resist soybean cyst nematode

Understanding the difference between soybean varieties that resist soybean cyst nematode (SCN) may help soybean growers understand the importance of rotating sources of resistance, which is one of the “active SCN management” strategies advised by The SCN Coalition. For combating SCN during the 2022 growing season, The SCN Coalition encourages...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 16

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 123.7 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 16) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 123.7 78.3 18.9 13.9 15.2 39.3 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of Nov. 17, 136.7 88.1 22.2 13.2 13.1 33.2 2.7 4.3 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.2 28.9 8.3 2.5 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.6 Nov. 17, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.3 million hectares compared to 19.2 million hectares on Nov. 17, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Prepping livestock watering systems for winter

Water is the most important nutrient for overall cattle health and production. They consume one-to-two gallons of water per 100-pounds of body weight. So, a 1200-pound cow would need 12 gallons of water every day. Chewing on ice and snow doesn’t count so be sure your watering systems are ready for winter.
AGRICULTURE

