BJP sets target for completing organisational tasks and recognising old guard on Namo App by Dec 31, promoting Mann ki Baat at every booth by May 22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its state units and morchas to complete organisational meetings, tasks delegated in the party's recently held national executive meet and to ensure double dose vaccination by visiting door to door by December 31. As the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
