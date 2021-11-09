CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: 2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK -...

www.fox23.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
The Associated Press

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Justice Department said Bannon, 67,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
CBS News

Mark Meadows fails to appear before January 6 committee, risking contempt referral

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not appear for a Friday morning deposition with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, daring the panel to invoke contempt proceedings against him. In a statement, Meadows's attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated Meadows...
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion

Comments / 0

Community Policy