BioNTech CEO says new COVID pills unlikely to dent vaccination uptake

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The Chief Executive of COVID-19 vaccine pioneer BioNTech said he does not expect for now that new oral treatments against the viral infection...

Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Merck v Pfizer: How the two new COVID antiviral drugs work and will be used

We've waited 20 months for a medicine to blunt the coronavirus, and now two have appeared. Earlier this month, the UK medicines regulator approved molnupiravir, the COVID antiviral developed by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics. Among adults with mild to moderate COVID who were at risk of developing serious disease, it cut the chances of being hospitalized or dying in half.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chemistryworld.com

Covid-19 antivirals surge forward

Promising results from Pfizer trial, while UK approves Merck & Co’s molnupiravir. A second antiviral drug – developed by Pfizer – has shown promise at curtailing the severity of Covid-19 infections in preliminary clinical trial data. Meanwhile, the UK has granted regulatory approval to Merck & Co and Ridgeback’s Lagevrio (molnupiravir). These developments will be welcome as winter approaches the northern hemisphere – infection rates are rising across Europe, driven largely by reduced restrictions and resumption of indoor gatherings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Philips ventilator recall troubles deepen as FDA finds new issues

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Philips to conduct more tests on the foam used in its recalled ventilators, after the agency found several new issues at the Dutch company’s manufacturing facility. The medical equipment company recalled some breathing devices and ventilators in June because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

After J&J, more people opt for Pfizer or Moderna booster

In the nearly one month since federal health officials signed off on “mixing and matching” the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, one group has overwhelmingly opted to switch its vaccine compared to others. Of the almost 1 million people who had a booster after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot, about...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced topline data from COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial evaluating sotrovimab delivered via Intramuscular (IM) administration compared to IV administration in high-risk COVID-19 patients. The trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that IM administration of sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

AstraZeneca is starting to profit from sales of its Covid-19 vaccine

London (CNN Business) — AstraZeneca (AZN) has booked its first profit from sales of its Covid-19 vaccine. The company sold $2.2 billion worth of the shot in the first nine months of the year. In the quarter ending September 30, the vaccine's sales totaled $1.05 billion, contributing one cent to earnings per share.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday that it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model it has operated during the pandemic. In a third-quarter update, the company said it is “now expecting to progressively transition...
INDUSTRY
mobihealthnews.com

BioNTech acquires EIT Health startup in fight against bacterial infections

PhagoMed (now known as BioNTech after buyout), is developing novel synthetic lysin technology for precision antimicrobial treatments. The Vienna-based biotech company uses lysins, which are enzymes produced by bacteriophages that break down bacterial cell walls and kill bacteria. PhagoMed’s Lysin Builder platform allows for the development of synthetic lysins that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

J&J plans to split into two public companies and separate consumer and drug businesses

Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 3.6% in premarket trade Friday, after Chief Executive Alex Gorksy told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to split into two companies, splitting off the consumer group from the prescription drugs and medical devices business. The company confirmed the story in a release early Friday. J&J will separate the consumer business in 18 to 24 months, he said, because its customers and markets have diverged so much from the rest of the business in recent years, including during the pandemic. "The best path forward to ensure sustainable growth over the long...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer Says New COVID-19 Pill Reduces Severe Disease by 89%

HealthDay News — Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill slashed the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in infected high-risk people. The five-day treatment, when given within three days of infection, was so effective in a clinical trial that an independent monitoring committee recommended the trial be stopped early, Pfizer said.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. J&J to Separate Its Consumer Health Business Into a New Publicly Traded Company. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced its intent to separate its Consumer Health business, creating a new publicly traded company. Following the planned separation, the new Johnson & Johnson would remain a diverse health care company and continue its commitment to lead in global healthcare R&D and innovation, with a portfolio that blends its strong Pharmaceutical and Medical Device capabilities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

