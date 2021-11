Over the last few years, Katie Holmes has been in the limelight for her fashion choices more often than her films, but that could all be about to change. On 3 November, Variety reported that the actor will be directing, co-writing, producing and starring in Rare Objects, an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name about a woman attempting to distance herself from her traumatic past. It’s not the first time Holmes has been at the helm of a film – she made her feature-length directorial debut with the sensitive family drama All We Had in 2016, and wrapped her second film, Alone Together, in May. Described as a romance set in a New England AirBnB, the latter stars Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo and Zosia Mamet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO